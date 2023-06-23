D.C. man convicted of murdering Unique Harris, who vanished without a trace

Listen 3 min Share this article Share

A District man accused of killing a 24-year-old mother of two out of jealousy was convicted of second-degree murder Friday, but a mystery still haunts the victim’s loved ones: More than a decade after Unique Harris disappeared from her Southeast Washington apartment as her children slept, her body has not been found.

“I wish we’d have gotten this verdict sooner,” Harris’s sister, Ashley Jordan, said after a D.C. Superior Court jury found Isaac Moye, now 46, guilty of killing Harris nearly 13 years ago. “But God’s timing is perfect. My family got justice.”

In October 2010, Moye had just been released from prison after serving five years for assaulting a woman. GPS data from a monitoring device that he was required to wear shows he was in and near Harris’s apartment building, in the Garfield Heights neighborhood, from 10:39 p.m. on Oct. 9 until 7:20 a.m. the following day, prosecutor Vinet Bryant told jurors in her opening statement early this month.

When Harris’s two sons, ages 4 and 5, and a 9-year-old female relative awoke Oct. 10, Harris was gone. In the years since, Bryant said, no physical or digital trace of her has turned up. “Absolutely no footprints in the world,” as Bryant put it.

D.C. homicide detectives questioned Moye, who authorities said had an unrequited romantic crush on Harris, several times over the years before arresting him in December 2020, a few months after the 10th anniversary of Harris’s disappearance. The case against him was based mainly on an array of circumstantial evidence.

“Relieved” and “grateful,” Jordan said after the verdict, describing her reaction. Second-degree murder in D.C. is punishable by up to life in prison. No sentencing date has been set.

Bryant said Moye met Harris shortly after she moved to D.C. in 2010 and became enamored of her. But Harris had a boyfriend in Richmond. Referring to Moye, Bryant said: “He was waiting for her to choose him over her boyfriend — and when she didn’t, it cost her her life.”

On the night of Oct. 9, while Moye was visiting Harris in her apartment, in the 24oo block of Hartford Street SE, Harris had several phone conversations with her boyfriend, Bryant said. “All the while, the defendant sat there, feeling ignored, feeling jilted,” she told the jury. Noting that DNA from Moye’s semen was found on Harris’s sofa, Bryant suggested that Moye sexually assaulted Harris, then killed her and spirited away her body.

In an affidavit filed in court to obtain an arrest warrant for Moye, a detective said that an informant, who was facing a felony charge at the time, told police that Moye once alluded to the crime in a conversation.

“Moye told [the informant] that there was a missing girl,” the detective wrote, “but that they will never get him because he did it right so they will never figure it out.”

