A truly rainy day, Friday was

Pockets and patches of torrent and downpour showed up in the Washington region on our rainy Friday, triggering reports of flooding or unusually high water in such spots as Fairfax and Montgomery counties.

Parts of Beach Drive reportedly flooded along Rock Creek in the Kensington area of Montgomery in the evening as the day-long storm seemed for a time to stall there. High water on other low-lying roads in Montgomery was also reported to the National Weather Service.

A witness report indicated that the level of Accotink Creek in Fairfax County rose as much as five feet, as turbulent waters rushed downstream, fed by rain gauged at about an inch and a half. Swift water flowed down streets in McLean.

In Washington itself, Friday was officially the third successive day of rain, as the weather pattern seemed to change from protracted dryness.

As of 5 p.m., Friday’s rainfall in Washington came to 0.20 inches. With the 0.06 inches on Thursday and the 0.41 inches on Wednesday, it raised the month’s total to 0.90 inches.

Although less than an inch, the total far outstripped the almost worrisomely small 0.23 total that had been compiled for the first 20 days of June.

At Dulles International Airport, the past three gray days of drip and drizzle boosted the month’s total by at least 1.10 inches, from 0.28 inches to 1.38.

Nothing in this week’s gray skies, nothing in today’s billowing dark clouds spoke of dryness or drought. It was not clear, however, how much such conditions will be mitigated by our recent change of atmospherics, visual and vaporous.

