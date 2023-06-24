Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mae Moskin is about to tell me about a conflict she had with her roommate. I don’t know what I expect the 26-year-old law school student to say, but I find myself hoping to hear something enlightening, something about how two very different people learned to traverse newly created ground. Moskin is, after all, participating in an innovative housing program in which people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities share apartments.

“There was this one time,” Moskin begins.

I’m listening, ready for her insight.

“It was my turn to take out the trash,” she continues, “but my roommate did it before I woke up, and then was upset.”

Of course, the conflict was about trash. Roommate conflicts are often about trash. Or dirty dishes. Or noise at odd hours.

Moskin’s words, at first, don’t seem revealing. But they are if we consider the country’s history of providing isolating housing for disabled people. That the challenges are so ordinary in her apartment shows how extraordinary her living situation is.

“A lot of times if I tell a friend or a classmate about the program, they’re like, ‘Oh you’re helping these people,’” says Moskin, who recently finished her second year at Georgetown University Law School. “People think it’s a caregiver role. And it’s not at all. It’s really just a normal apartment living situation.”

Moskin doesn’t dispense medicine or prepare meals for anyone. She doesn’t tell anyone when to wake up or when to go to bed or when to pay bills. (If someone needs help in those areas, they get it from paid professionals.)

Her apartment has three bedrooms and a shared living space, and she and her roommates come and go as they need and hang out when they want. There are planned events, which everyone is encouraged to attend, but there are also spontaneous card games and neighborhood walks and trips to a nearby bowling alley.

“It’s a very genuine experience,” Moskin says. When she first started looking for an apartment in D.C., she considered moving in with other law students. She says the option she chose has been healthier for her. “I live with people who remind me of real life. I feel like I’ve met really good people and people I hope are lifelong friends.”

Last month, a post popped up on the Washingtonian Problems Instagram page that told of a chance for another person to join the housing program. Maybe you saw it? It described the program as located in the Union Market neighborhood and run by Best Buddies, the nonprofit organization that is known for fostering friendships between people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Best Buddies Living is taking this inclusive mission to a whole new level,” the post read. “This program is designed for people with and without disabilities to live together in an environment that fosters growth, independence and community. This is an amazing opportunity for young professionals or students in the D.C. area who are looking for a family-oriented living environment, enjoy learning from others with diverse backgrounds or seek experience in a setting with adults with disabilities.”

The post described the vacancy in this way: “Specifically, we are recruiting for one female without an intellectual or developmental disability at this time.”

Julia Moluf, who is the deputy director of Best Buddies Living, said that after that post appeared, the organization received about 10 responses. But none of those candidates worked out, so the organization is still looking for the right person to fill that apartment.

Moluf said that the organization conducts interviews and backgrounds checks on candidates and requires that all residents have something that keeps them busy during the day, whether that be a job or school. Residents are also not incentivized. They don’t receive school credit for participating or free rent.

“We believe people with disabilities deserve people in their lives who aren’t paid to be there,” Moluf said.

Best Buddies serves individuals with a range of disabilities, including Down syndrome, autism, Williams syndrome, cerebral palsy and traumatic brain injury. Moluf said the organization started the Union Market housing program in March 2020 and opened another program in Georgetown in September. Both places have a full-time staff member who provides support to the residents and plans community gatherings.

But the programs also have limitations. Families have to be able to afford the rent and there are currently only enough apartments to house a small number of people. Between Georgetown and Union Market, there are 14 residents. Moluf said the hope is to expand the housing in D.C. and elsewhere. The organization also has housing programs in Los Angeles and Miami.

“So much of the history of housing for those who are disabled is pretty brutal and hard to look at,” Moluf said. “I think this is showing people that they don’t have to be in their parents’ basement for the rest of their lives, they don’t have go to a group home where their needs aren’t being met. And that’s not shaming group homes. Those are a great fit for some individuals, but they’re not a great fit for everyone.”

Vincent LaMonaca was 23 and living with his parents in Falls Church when he decided to move into the Union Market apartment building.

“It was time for me to live independently and I felt I was ready,” he told me.

His mother, Barbara LaMonaca, said she and his father worried about whether it was safe for him to live in the city and get around on his own. She said he was 17 months old when they first had him evaluated for developmental delay, and throughout his schooling he received special education services. When they started looking into housing options for him, she said, they couldn’t find anything that offered what he gets through Best Buddies Living: a chance to live independently with support, surrounded by friends.

She recalled him telling her one night how he met his roommate’s friend and the three went to a hockey game and then out for drinks afterward.

“Wow,” she remembered thinking. “That’s really what it’s all about. That’s what guys do at this age.”

When LaMonaca moved out of his parents’ home, he hadn’t taken the Metro by himself. Now, he takes it regularly to get to his job at Catholic University, where he says he helps with shredding, delivering packages and setting up for events. He also works at Trader Joe’s, which is next to his apartment building.

When we spoke, I asked him the same question I asked Moskin: What are some of the challenges he and his roommates have faced?

His answer was equally ordinary — and encouraging.

“There aren’t any challenges I can think of,” LaMonaca told me. “We all get along well.”

