District man sentenced to 16 years in prison for fentanyl distribution

Listen 2 min Share this article Share

A District man was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl in the Washington region that resulted in the death of one person. Andrew Cooper, 47, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington last year to distributing the deadly drug from his home in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue in Northeast Washington to customers in the Ivy City neighborhood in 2021. Federal prosecutors in the District say one user died while using the drug.

As part of his plea, Cooper also admitted that he distributed approximately 30 grams of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement officer on five separate occasions.

“This sentence reflects the serious consequences awaiting anyone who callously litters our communities with fentanyl,” U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves said in a statement following the sentencing. “Anyone considering peddling this poison needs to understand that they are likely to cause someone’s death, and that they will be held accountable for that death.”

Advertisement

According to federal court documents, Cooper admitted to selling the drug between February and November 2021. On multiple occasions, prosecutors said, Cooper distributed fentanyl to a man and woman who then traveled to Virginia to consume the drug. On Feb. 16, 2021, the woman ventured to Cooper’s residence alone. When she returned to Virginia, she discovered her friend dead in a bathroom with a syringe containing fentanyl nearby. The cause of death was determined to be acute fentanyl intoxication.

When Cooper was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021, law enforcement also executed a search warrant on his residence and found $74,430, which authorities said were proceeds from Cooper’s drug sales; a firearm; and additional narcotics, including fentanyl.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta, who also ordered 36 months of supervised release, prosecutors said.

Share