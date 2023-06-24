Saturday readied us for summer in Washington

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Now that we have passed the solstice, and have by all standards entered summer, Saturday seemed like a good introduction to the sort of conditions many of us may expect from the coming times of heat and swelter. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It is true that on Saturday, Washington’s temperature did not quite reach 90 degrees, often seen as the summertime standard. But in the day’s actual high reading, we could recognize the achievement entailed in coming tantalizingly close. Saturday’s high fell short by only a single degree, attaining an 89.

That amounted to one degree above the average for June 24.

And it demonstrated that a hot day does not require intense sunshine. For many hours dark clouds, with a stormy ominous look about them, seemed to cover our skies, only now and then drifting apart to reveal patches of cloud-rimmed blue.

More than temperature or solar intensity, humidity seemed particularly capable Saturday of offering a possibly non-refreshing refresher course on the perceived discomforts of summer here.

We can speak of Saturday’s elevated dew points. We may also make our own, nontechnical humidity reading by determining how long we may spend at an outdoor activity before recognizing that we have become soaked in our own perspiration.

On Saturday, the answer turned out to be not long at all.

Humidity seemed easy to sense, invisible, but inferred, partly by its ability to dampen ardor for physical exertion.

On Saturday Washington felt heat, saw clouds and barely experienced rain. As of 5 p.m. the total for the city came to .01 inches. Other places saw more.

With all the recent days of drip and occasional downpour, what has become of the region’s dryness and drought? It remains.

We are still about 42 percent below the average precipitation total for a year through June 24. The official average is 19.43 inches; we have had 11.14. Even with Saturday’s .01.

Dew points combine temperature and humidity to gauge comfort, and many online references describe dew points above 70 as “oppressive.” (Dew points give the temperature necessary for water vapor in the air to condense.)

