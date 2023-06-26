Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At a long table by a floor-to-ceiling window, four retirees held their weekly German language study session. An office worker came in for her usual almond milk latte. And on the patio, a lazy summer breeze flapped the umbrellas that shaded a dozen coffee drinkers sitting outside.

This is not a memorial. But its very existence does memorialize.

The Big Bean, a buzzing, bright coffeehouse, is what replaced the Capital Gazette newsroom — the scene of the deadliest attack on American journalists in our nation’s history.

“It’s a nice coffee shop,” said one of the German language students, who earlier thanked manager Kayla Stammer for being in the space. “It continues the feeling of the community newspaper.”

Five years ago this week, a gunman with a grudge against a Capital Gazette columnist stormed into this office park newsroom and hunted the people who worked there, killing five of them.

Their names — Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and John McNamara — aren’t anywhere among the coffeehouse knickknacks and decor.

There’s no bronze, marble or stone marker. No somber notation of the spot where they were killed.

Instead, the open, chatty, people-filled, happy nature of this place can be considered a tribute to their lives.

“We knew this was going to be sensitive,” said Greg Coster, who owns the Big Bean with his wife, Christie Sappington Coster.

The couple met at a coffee shop, the flagship Big Bean in nearby Severna Park. Then they bought it, evangelizing the community culture of a local coffeehouse.

“We invite people to get out of their cars, to come see us, to say ‘hi’ to their neighbors,” he said.

When they decided to expand their successful endeavor to a second location, the move looked less than sane.

“I’ll never forget standing in this cold, dark space with masks on, a space that nobody wanted,” said Coster, who reluctantly followed his commercial landlord, who tried to sell them on 888 Bestgate Rd., the scene of the massacre. It had been sitting empty for three years, since that awful day.

The Capital Gazette had moved to a new location, and a traditional memorial to the slain journalists had been created in downtown Annapolis, close to the state capitol building. The rest of the massive office structure, primarily occupied by medical offices, quickly reopened after the shooting. And health-care workers had to wince every day as they moved past the empty, ghostly storefront that had once been a busy newsroom.

It wasn’t until the pandemic hit that the Costers considered a gamble. Could a coffeehouse work in that spot?

“Covid had just started, it was cold, dark and depressing,” Greg Coster said. “No one was in the building. … There were three cars in the parking lot.”

Their chocolate guy told them they were crazy to even consider a brick-and-mortar space as the pandemic was changing the American workplace. Who’d ever go back to offices? Who’d want to go somewhere for coffee when they could brew it at home?

“Excuse me, sorry, ’scuse” Christie Coster said as she moved past a crowd of customers to deliver some supplies to the busy shop Monday. It was hard to find parking anywhere.

“We were just drawn to this space,” she said, in between the whooshes of espresso steam and the whirs of the smoothie blender. “We just knew it felt right.”

The Costers were cautious about the way they approached the move. They had some backlash. Folks who had worked in the office, some family members of those affected by the shooting, others in the community had feelings about something so busy, so lively in such a somber place. “We simply got together and listened,” Greg Coster said. “We heard them, and we wanted to be aware.”

The Costers decided that a marker at the coffee shop noting the mass killing wasn’t appropriate. They wanted to be careful not to appear that they were trying to capitalize on the space, the grief, the loss.

There would also be no hardening of the location, no lockdown mentality, no guards, no metal detectors, no security bars.

Instead, it’s bright and open with big windows, wide doors. A patio with pumpkin-colored umbrellas sprawling around the kind of office building that usually looks bland and faceless.

“The patio was a big one that we pushed for,” Greg Coster said. They wanted that extra space for those who may not be super-comfortable coming inside. And they know some folks who used to work inside the building who came and sat on the patio a couple times before deciding to enter.

“People do ask about it,” Stammer said of the tragedy. “And we talk to them. We listen.”

“The best is when they thank us for being here,” she said, right after it happened with the German class.

The morning rush slowed down. Two men under an umbrella argued about religion. A woman with headphones switched between her laptop and an everything bagel. Two women caught up about their grandchildren. Lots of coffee was consumed.

It was a lot like a newsroom.

