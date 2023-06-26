Man dies in apartment fire in Southeast Washington

Listen 1 min Share this article Share

A man who was pulled out of a burning apartment in Southeast Washington early Monday has died, according to a spokesman for the D.C. fire department. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Brandywine Street SE, in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. The fire occurred in an apartment on the first floor, the fire department said.

The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department confirmed the death on Twitter, and said the cause has been ruled accidental.

Vito Maggiolo, a department spokesman, said the victim was an adult male. His name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Fire officials said no other injuries were reported. They said other occupants of the building were able to shelter in place. The fire department said the fire was confined to the apartment’s kitchen. Other details were not made available.

Firefighters returned to the neighborhood Monday morning to talk to residents about fire safety.

