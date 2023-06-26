Lawsuit takes aim at Va. law stripping felons of voting rights

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Several advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging a Virginia law that automatically stripped the right to vote from more than 300,000 convicted felons is an illegal vestige of historical efforts to keep Black residents from casting ballots. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia, the voting rights group Protect Democracy and the law firm WilmerHale sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and other state officials, asserting that the law violates the 150-year-old terms of Virginia’s readmission into the Union after the Civil War.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three disenfranchised felons in Alexandria, the Charlottesville area and the southwest part of the state, as well as Bridging the Gap, a nonprofit organization that helps formerly incarcerated people.

Virginia is one of only three states with constitutions that automatically disenfranchise all people with felony convictions, unless the governor restores the person’s right to vote, according to the lawsuit. Virginia is the only state that requires felons to individually petition the governor to restore that right.

Advertisement

The Virginia Readmission Act, which reestablished the state’s representation in Congress in 1870, prohibited Virginia from disenfranchising its citizens for any crimes other than those that are “now felonies at common law,” according to the lawsuit. At the time, those were a handful of mostly violent crimes such as murder, rape, arson and burglary.

But Virginia later amended its constitution to bar all convicted felons from going to the polls, putting it in conflict with the Readmission Act, the lawsuit claims.

Rachel Homer, counsel for Protect Democracy, said the federal government specifically limited the number of crimes for which Virginia and other former Confederate states could limit the right to vote because of a pattern of legal discrimination taking place in those states.

“The purpose was these states were using criminal law to disenfranchise the newly freed Black citizens of those states,” Homer said. “Those states were using their criminal law intentionally to limit the power of Black citizens.”

Advertisement

More than 312,000 Virginians have lost their right to vote as a result of the automatic disenfranchisement of felons, the fifth highest state total, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs calculate Black residents make up less than 20 percent of Virginia’s voting age population but account for nearly half of all disenfranchised felons.

Homer said the timing of the lawsuit was partly in response to moves by Youngkin, who made changes in March that greatly reduced the number of former inmates who have regained the right to vote.

Youngkin ended the policy of his Republican predecessor, Robert F. McDonnell, of automatically restoring the right to vote for many felons. Instead, each felon must file an application for restoration of voting rights, which state officials then decide on a case-by-case basis.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for Youngkin declined to comment Monday, citing the pending litigation. A spokeswoman for the state attorney general’s office declined to comment. After making the changes in March, Youngkin defended them.

“Everyone gets a full review, and that is our responsibility and that is what we’ve been doing,” Youngkin told reporters then.

Democrats criticized Youngkin for not making the changes public when they were enacted and rolling back voting rights for felons, which bucked national trends in recent years.

A separate lawsuit filed in April argues the changes that Youngkin enacted to the system for restoring felon voting rights are unconstitutional.

Gift this article Gift Article