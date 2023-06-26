The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Truck carrying ammonium nitrate overturns on I-81 in Hagerstown, Md.

By
June 26, 2023 at 8:56 a.m. EDT
A truck overturned Monday morning on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Md., causing the highway to close. (VDOT)
1 min
correction

An earlier version of this story said the crash happened on the northbound side of Interstate 81. It happened on the southbound side. This story has been corrected.

Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Md., is closed after a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate overturned, and businesses within 1,500 feet of the scene are being asked to evacuate.

The Maryland State Police said in a Twitter message that the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on the southbound side of the road near Halfway Boulevard.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

It is not immediately known whether anyone was seriously hurt. Emergency crews were headed to the scene.

The interstate will be closed for an “extended time,” state police said. Traffic was being rerouted and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Loading...