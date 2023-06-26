Virginia elections feature historically diverse slate of candidates

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Republicans and Democrats alike emerged from last week’s primary elections touting diverse slates of candidates who represent Virginia’s racial and demographic makeup, but with a significant difference in scale between the parties. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight More than half of the Democrats running for the House of Delegates and state Senate are women, and at least half are people of color, matching or exceeding historic levels of diversity. On the Republican side, the proportions are far smaller — closer to 15 percent women and about 10 percent people of color.

The Republican numbers nevertheless reflect a modest change for a party that elected two people of color to statewide office in 2021 but has just one Black member of the General Assembly.

The top political adviser for Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) wrote in a memorandum that the Republican candidates “reflect Virginia,” though he emphasized that diverse candidates are concentrated in key districts where the GOP hopes to expand its numbers. And he wasn’t just referring to racial and gender diversity.

“The Republicans running in battleground races across the Commonwealth reflect Virginia,” Youngkin adviser Dave Rexrode wrote in the memo for the governor’s Spirit of Virginia PAC. “Consider this — the entire slate of state senate candidates in battleground districts is either a woman, minority, or either retired law enforcement or military.”

Both parties often consider military and law enforcement experience as a selling point for their candidates, though those characteristics are not typically included as a measure of diversity. Democrats said they will have at least 11 candidates with military or law-enforcement backgrounds on the ballot this fall — similar to the number cited by Republicans.

Asked to clarify which races the GOP considers to be battlegrounds, a spokesman for Spirit of Virginia specified seven generally suburban districts where close contests could determine who wins a majority in the House and Senate. The seven Republicans running there include three women, two people of color and two White men with law-enforcement backgrounds.

All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot in November. Youngkin is amassing an enormous war chest in an all-out effort to protect the slim GOP majority in the House and to try to flip the Senate, where Democrats enjoy a 22-18 edge.

The effort is made more dramatic by a new set of political maps that have reshuffled districts and caused numerous veteran lawmakers to retire, teeing up a historic refashioning of the legislature.

On the Democratic side, that has prompted a wave of new candidates with an unprecedented demographic mix. Though neither party’s slate is finalized — a handful of races remain too close to call, and local nominating committees have until Monday to submit names to the state — the Democratic roster appears to be more diverse than in any previous election cycle.

This year’s slate of Democratic candidates for the Senate features at least 22 women and at least 19 people of color, out of 39 overall races with a Democratic contender. That’s more than double the number of candidates of color Democrats posted for the Senate in 2019 — the last time the full legislature was on the ballot — and a third more women.

One key nomination on the Democratic side was resolved over the weekend: In Prince William County, incumbent Sen. Jeremy S. McPike (D) won a razor-thin victory over Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D), according to unofficial results. She was attempting to become the first Latina to serve in the state Senate.

The same can be said of Maria Martin, a Bolivian immigrant competing in the too-close-to-call Republican primary in that district against Nikki Rattray Baldwin, a Black Navy veteran.

In the House, Democrats are competing in 90 races so far with at least 45 female candidates and at least 44 candidates of color. The slate also includes at least seven candidates who identify as LGBTQ, according to House Democratic caucus spokeswoman Morgan Hopkins.

Youngkin’s PAC spokesman did not respond when asked if Republicans have any openly LGBTQ candidates.

“We have a cross-section of great candidates,” House Minority Leader Don L. Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) said this week in a convference call with reporters.

“We have educators, health care workers, veterans, faith leaders and parents on our slate who are the true representation of the diversity and the culture in the commonwealth,” added House caucus chair Charniele L. Herring (D-Alexandria).

Unofficial results in one Democratic House primary were so close that the Associated Press still hadn’t called it Monday, with Rozia Henson leading Makya Little by just 56 votes in the deep-blue 19th District in Prince William and Fairfax counties. Another Democrat, Natalie Shorter, who is the granddaughter of state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), was a distant third.

In 2019, Democrats competed in 92 House races with 48 candidates who were women and 36 candidates of color, according to the Democratic Party of Virginia. That year, Democrats won control of both chambers of the legislature for the first time in a generation.

Democrats hope the diverse slate drives a similar surge this year, energized partly by urgency over the issue of protecting access to abortion, according to Lauren Chou, spokeswoman for Emily’s List, which worked to recruit and promote female candidates.

“Making sure women have a seat at the table is a priority,” Chou said. She criticized Republicans for a lack of diversity, calling it “an indication of where their priorities are and aren’t.

The Democratic lineup also features a surge in Asian American candidates. All five members of the Virginia Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus are running for reelection, and four other AAPI candidates are seeking office: Saddam Salim in Senate District 37; Trudy Berry in SD 9, Adele McClure in House District 2 and Kannan Srinivasan in HD 26.

Srinivasan’s GOP opponent, Rafi Khaja, is also Asian American.

“It’s such an exciting time in Virginia right now when we talk about having a state legislature that reflects the diversity of the commonwealth,” said Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax), who leads the AAPI caucus. Ten years ago, she noted, there were only two AAPI members of the legislature.

Rexrode, in his memo, contended that Republicans nominated “serious, professional, and grounded public servants” focused on finding “commonsense solutions” for schools, the economy and public safety. He wrote that Democrats put forward “far-left progressives” who would “force everyone to adopt their radical woke worldview” — and who would turn up their urbanized noses at the bluegrass campaign song that Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) used to woo rural voters as he ran for governor in 2001.

While they lag Democrats in the number of diverse candidates, Republicans tout the fact that in 2021 they elected the state’s first Black woman to hold statewide office — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears — and the first Latino to hold statewide office, Attorney General Jason S. Miyares.

Currently, a single Black Republican serves in the legislature — Del. A.C. Cordoza (R-Hampton).

Among this year’s candidates for the House, Republicans are fielding at least five candidates of color and at least nine women. On the Senate side, the GOP offers at least six women and at least four candidates of color.

Rexrode emphasized that the party’s candidates are diverse in some of the most crucial districts, such as the suburban Richmond Senate seat that pits a woman — Sen. Siobhan S. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) — against Del. Schuyler T. VanValkenburg (D-Richmond). Del. Emily M. Brewer (R-Isle of Wight) represents the party in another close race that could determine control of the Senate: in Suffolk, against Del. Clinton L. Jenkins (D-Suffolk), who is Black.

Yet another crucial district is the Senate seat held by Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach), who is Black. His GOP challenger is Kevin Adams, a Black military veteran who lost to Rouse in a special election earlier this year that flipped the seat for Democrats.

“Likewise, in the House,” Rexrode wrote, “we have a bevy of talented, diverse candidates — including Lee Peters, the GOP nominee in House District 65 encompassing Fredericksburg City and part of Stafford County and Spotsylvania County. Lee is an African American who, after serving in Marine Corps for 12 years, continues to serve as a law enforcement officer.”

