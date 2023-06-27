Arlington signs first contract with fire and EMS union since 1975

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The first collective bargaining agreement to be reached in 48 years between Arlington County and more than 300 firefighters and paramedics transitions those employees to a new pay-scale system that rewards seniority, a union leader said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The agreement was the first to be negotiated through collective bargaining since 1975 between firefighters and Arlington County, according to Brian Lynch, president of the Arlington Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Association, Local 2800 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. For decades, Virginia banned collective bargaining between local governments and workers. The Democratic-led General Assembly repealed that ban in 2020.

The three-year agreement in Arlington takes effect July 1, covering 323 uniformed fire personnel under the rank of battalion chief, Lynch said. While it “does not have an across-the-board wage adjustment,” it switches firefighters and emergency workers to a new salary system that gives “annual longevity payments” to the top earners in each rank, he said. The agreement also raises benefits for firefighters disabled or killed in the line of duty and their families, and introduces mediators and arbitrators to resolve grievances and disputes, among other provisions.

In its most recent budget guidance, the Arlington County Board directed officials “to work with the county’s police and fire unions on pay enhancements to address recruitment and retention problems in public safety,” Lynch added.

Fire and EMS officials said the new pay scale mirrors what other localities and the federal government have in place, and would help improve retention rates by offering better pay to seasoned first responders.

The county said in a statement that the agreement “marks a significant milestone in the history of labor-management collaboration in Arlington County.”

“By working collaboratively, the County and Local 2800 were able to create an agreement that provides fair compensation and benefits to firefighters and emergency service personnel, while also ensuring that the County can provide effective and efficient emergency services to its residents,” the county said.

