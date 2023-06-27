Bowser proposal to toughen D.C.’s approach to crime draws resistance

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The D.C. mayor’s legislative proposal that would impose new penalties for gun crimes and make it easier to detain some youths awaiting trial encountered fierce resistance at a council hearing Tuesday, even as the city’s top federal prosecutor and a host of residents said the bill would help reduce violent crime in the nation’s capital.

D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) said the proposed legislation would be “incredibly traumatizing” to children. Two others — Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and Christina Henderson (I-At Large) — referenced the mass incarceration of the 1980s and 1990s and said the bill could repeat mistakes of the past. And a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. said it “contradicts the principles of human decency.”

D.C. Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah, in a draft of her testimony, acknowledged concerns that the bill would “turn back the clock to the bygone era of tough on crime practices,” but insisted that the city could increase accountability without resorting to mass incarceration.

“These unacceptable crime increases are occurring amid the backdrop of significant decreases in MPD sworn staffing and despite historic and unmatched investments in violence intervention and prevention,” Appiah said in the draft of her testimony, using an abbreviation for the D.C. police department. “It’s time to pivot.”

Killings in the city are on a pace not seen in decades, carjackings have similarly soared, and 65 children and teenagers have been shot in D.C. so far this year. With 111 people slain, according to the latest data published by D.C. police, the city is on track to have its most deadly year since 2003.

Signaling the level of concern around public safety in Washington, more than 160 public witnesses were scheduled to testify Tuesday at the council’s hearing on the bill, introduced last month by Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), including pastors, business owners, criminal defense attorneys, people who have served time in prison, and families of crime victims. The list was so long that testifiers had no more than three minutes to speak, and government officials were not expected to testify until late Tuesday night.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), now well into her third term, offered the measure, known as Safer Stronger 2.0, as her answer to residents demanding that their government do more to make the District safer. But the legislation’s implementation is contingent on the council’s willingness to pass it, and four council members who testified Tuesday expressed opposition to parts of the bill.

“Some of the provisions in the bill today seem designed to generate so-called ‘tough on crime headlines’ rather than create good outcomes,” Lewis George said.

That tension between the mayor and her council around how to address crime is familiar. Earlier this year, they sparred over a revision to the District’s criminal code — with the mayor vetoing the measure that would have decreased sentences for some crimes, only to have the council override her. Congress ultimately weighed in and sided with the mayor, voting to block local legislation for the first time in more than 30 years.

On Tuesday, some council members acknowledged that the city might need to change how it addresses violence — and perhaps adopt a tougher approach. More than three years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some large cities have reversed upticks in crime that came during it, but the District’s violence problem has continued to intensify.

“Other cities are managing to see improvements,” said council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), chair of the public safety and judiciary committee. She did not indicate whether she will support the mayor’s proposal. “All of us here owe it to District residents to take a hard look at what our policies and programs are and our current laws.”

The mayor’s proposal contains subtle edits to the District’s legal code that could have real impacts on whether people charged with crimes are held in jail while their cases proceed through the court system. One of the most controversial elements is that it would allow judges to consider whether pretrial detention would protect children and teenagers charged with violent crimes, making it easier to order them held. The bill would also allow for more pretrial detention for adults charged with violent crimes who were previously convicted of violent offenses, saying a judge’s first assumption, in those cases, should be that there are no conditions that could safely allow for their release.

Many people testified in opposition to those provisions in the bill, including Hilary Cairns, the former director of youth rehabilitation services under Bowser, who said detaining more youths would “unnecessarily harm” children and teenagers and burden detention facilities already struggling with overcrowding and staffing shortages.

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D), whose office prosecutes juveniles, also expressed his disapproval: “The proposed changes to the juvenile pretrial detention statute will not make us safer or stronger,” he said in a statement. “Instead, they will result in locking up more kids pretrial, even though there is no good data to suggest that kids who are released pretrial are committing violent or serious offenses.”

Other top officials were expected to testified in support of the changes, including a representative from the U.S. attorney for D.C.’s office, which said in a statement that the bill would “make our judicial system work better, and, consequently, increase community safety.”

Sandra Seegars, an advocate in Ward 8, told the council that there needed to be “stricter, consistent punishment for juveniles and adults” and asked her elected officials to “please pass” the bill.

Other provisions of the legislation would increase penalties for some gun crimes and add new gun offenses such as possession of a firearm with a removed or altered serial number. It would also allow for more severe punishment for crimes against public transportation passengers and employees and on property run by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

One provision, about which at least a dozen people testified Tuesday, would modify a law that allows those who were sentenced for crimes they committed when they were younger than 25 to be resentenced. The measure, which most seemed to oppose, would impose new hurdles on people wanting reconsideration.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

