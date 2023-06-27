D.C. bill would mandate insurance, Medicaid coverage for infertility

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maya Martin Cadogan and her husband faced a difficult choice: buy a home in D.C., where six generations of her family have lived, or seek expensive infertility treatment to start a family. Like many couples in the District and around the country, it appeared they couldn't afford both.

Legislation pending in D.C. and an increasing number of states would put parenthood within reach for those like Martin Cadogan by requiring insurance plans to cover infertility diagnosis and treatment that can cost many tens of thousands of dollars, often forcing would-be parents into debt.

D.C.'s bill aims to go a step further by making the city a leader in the nation in also covering a portion of this care for Medicaid enrollees — who are disproportionately Latino and Black — although D.C. will need permission from the federal government to do so.

Advocates say the issue is a matter of racial justice because Black women are more likely to face fertility challenges than White women, but less likely to seek treatment due to factors such as the stigma and the prohibitive cost. The D.C. bill would also make it possible for women in same-sex couples to have children without spending out of pocket to prove their infertility diagnosis.

“This is something I wish we had done sooner to be honest,” said D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large), who since authoring the bill has heard from friends as well as strangers who have struggled with infertility. “It is an emotional burden. It is a physical burden — you know, we see the needles and all various things — and I hope that this legislation can take a little bit of the financial burden off of someone as they pursue this option.”

The D.C. Council passed the bill 12-0 last week, with council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) absent, but council members will have to vote on a technical amendment in July before it can go to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s desk and undergo the regular 30-day congressional review process. (Congress has oversight over D.C. legislation due to a provision in the Constitution.)

Henderson said she has not heard of any potential pushback from Congress, but said she is mindful that the GOP-controlled House this year has wielded its authority to block changes to the city’s crime code and has tried to stymie laws on hot-button topics (subsidized abortions for low-income people) as well as the mundane (D.C.'s ban on right turns on red.)

“I think anything the District is doing right now has the potential for Congress to meddle,” Henderson said in an interview Friday. “But I’m hopeful that [they don’t] because … it is very hard to be engaged with people and not know someone who has had to use help in order to start their family, including in Republican circles.”

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee with oversight authority over District affairs, did not respond to a request for comment.

Starting in 2025, the bill would require insurance plans offered by employers in the District and DC Health Link, the District’s health insurance marketplace, to cover three rounds of in vitro fertilization, a technique where eggs and sperm are combined in a laboratory to create one or more embryos. The bill includes language to cover medical costs related to an embryo transfer to a surrogate to accommodate men in same-sex couples and women who are unable to carry a pregnancy.

Eric A. Widra, medical director at D.C. area-based Shady Grove Fertility, one of the largest fertility practices in the nation, and a board member of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, said many couples take on enormous debt to afford infertility treatments.

“Patients who have already been given a diagnosis of infertility have to then digest the double blow of not being able to have kids without intervention and then not being able to pay for it,” he said. “They are just devastated.”

Martin Cadogan, the executive director of a D.C.-based education nonprofit who unsuccessfully sought infertility coverage for her employees, recalled breaking down as she shared her struggles for a healthy pregnancy with her friend Henderson, a mother herself.

“Infertility is one of the hardest things people deal with because it’s not talked about,” Martin Cadogan, 42, said.

She endured three pregnancy losses over a year and a half in her late 30s, but she and her husband delayed infertility treatment because they couldn’t afford it. It was only when her husband got a job with a company based in New York, one of the states with an infertility insurance coverage mandate, that everything changed.

“I was elated,” she said upon realizing her husband’s new job would cover treatments, making their dream of homeownership and a family possible.

She testified before a D.C. Council committee hearing on the bill last fall in her third trimester and in December welcomed a son, Xander, a determined little boy with big brown eyes and a sweet giggle.

“It’s been a joy to watch as he takes in the world around him,” she said.

No states provide coverage for infertility treatment through Medicaid, which is state and federally funded health insurance for low-income adults. But under the bill, the District would seek permission from the federal government to cover the diagnosis of infertility and any medically necessary ovulation-enhancing drugs and monitoring by 2024. DC Healthcare Alliance, a locally funded program for those not eligible for Medicaid, would offer the same services.

The coverage would mirror coverage in place in New York, the only state that requires its Medicaid program to offer limited fertility treatment, including three cycles of fertility drugs, said Betsy Campbell, the chief engagement officer at RESOLVE. The Medicaid portion would cost the District an estimated $403,000 in the first year and $110,000 annually after that, according to Henderson’s office.

The bill also asks the District Department of Health Care Finance to explore with the federal government the possibility of Medicaid coverage for fertility preservation for people experiencing medically induced infertility, such as cancer patients. Washington state and Oregon are similarly studying a pathway for Medicaid coverage, Campbell said.

Of the 22 states with some type of infertility insurance law, 14 of those cover IVF and 15 cover fertility preservation for medically induced infertility, Campbell said.

Maryland in 1985 was the first state to pass an IVF insurance law, which has been amended several times to now cover three IVF cycles per live birth — unlike D.C., which is proposing three in a lifetime — and a cap of $100,00o in spending, which Campbell said doesn’t account for inflation.

“We know that cost is the primary obstacle to care for people who struggle to start a family,” Campbell said. “Having health insurance for the diagnosis of infertility as well as for people who need medical intervention to have a baby, this will be truly transformative and help them achieve their dreams of family.”

Such a law may have helped Jill Randall, 43, and her wife, who used $15,000 in savings to pay for five rounds of intrauterine insemination, placing of sperm into a woman’s uterus when she is ovulating, to have their 1-year-old son.

Their doctor recommended IVF after the third unsuccessful round, but they couldn’t afford the more expensive procedure because their insurance plan defined infertility as the inability to conceive after six months of frequent unprotected heterosexual sex, she said. Randall, who is insured by her District government employee wife’s plan, has a complaint pending before the DC Commission on Human Rights.

“It feels like we are being charged a queer tax to try to start families, and it just makes me so angry,” she said in an interview Friday.

They hope to have a second child. Two weeks ago her wife, 37, sought coverage for her first IUI procedure. Their insurance plan denied the claim.

