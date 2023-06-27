The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two-alarm fire burns building on H Street in Northeast Washington

By
June 27, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. EDT
First responders inspect a building on H Street Northeast after a fire Tuesday. (Minh Connors/The Washington Post)
1 min

More than 100 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning along H Street in Northeast Washington that sent smoke billowing high in the air.

The building in the 1300 block of H Street NE was unoccupied, a fire department spokesman said. Officials said one firefighter was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The fire was first reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. along a street with restaurants, stores and apartment buildings. Video showed flames pouring out of a front third-floor window.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire in the structure and said it spread to an adjacent, occupied building. Vito Maggiolo, a department spokesman, said one occupant in that building got out safely with two dogs.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

On Monday, a man died in an apartment fire in Southeast Washington.

Loading...