Two-alarm fire burns building on H Street in Northeast Washington

More than 100 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning along H Street in Northeast Washington that sent smoke billowing high in the air.
The fire was first reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. along a street with restaurants, stores and apartment buildings. Video showed flames pouring out of a front third-floor window.
2 Alarm Fire 1300 block H St NE. Considerable fire on arrival roof 3 story building with some extension to adjacent structure. Aggressive firefighting efforts have knocked down the fire. Working to cut off any further extension. No injuries reported. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/qbFf8pgSlr— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 27, 2023
Firefighters encountered heavy fire in the structure and said it spread to an adjacent, occupied building. Vito Maggiolo, a department spokesman, said one occupant in that building got out safely with two dogs.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
On Monday, a man died in an apartment fire in Southeast Washington.