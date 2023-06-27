Two-alarm fire burns building on H Street in Northeast Washington

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

More than 100 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning along H Street in Northeast Washington that sent smoke billowing high in the air. The building in the 1300 block of H Street NE was unoccupied, a fire department spokesman said. Officials said one firefighter was hospitalized with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

The fire was first reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. along a street with restaurants, stores and apartment buildings. Video showed flames pouring out of a front third-floor window.

2 Alarm Fire 1300 block H St NE. Considerable fire on arrival roof 3 story building with some extension to adjacent structure. Aggressive firefighting efforts have knocked down the fire. Working to cut off any further extension. No injuries reported. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/qbFf8pgSlr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 27, 2023

Firefighters encountered heavy fire in the structure and said it spread to an adjacent, occupied building. Vito Maggiolo, a department spokesman, said one occupant in that building got out safely with two dogs.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

On Monday, a man died in an apartment fire in Southeast Washington.

