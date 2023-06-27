Police, prosecutors target Kennedy Street Crew in Northwest D.C.

Listen 3 min Share this article Share

Authorities have arrested a dozen members of a suspected street crew operating along Kennedy Street in Northwest Washington on drug and gun charges and seized 42 firearms, along with fentanyl and cocaine, federal prosecutors and D.C. police announced Tuesday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The investigation into the Kennedy Street Crew was led by the Violent Crime Impact Team, a task force of federal and local law enforcement. Police said eight of the seized firearms had been modified to fire as fully automatic machine guns.

Investigators with the IRS participated in the investigation, targeting what authorities described as shell companies suspected of being used to launder proceeds of drug trafficking. No specific details of that aspect of the case were revealed in court papers filed Tuesday.

“If an IRS criminal investigator is part of this case, you know you really tripped up,” interim D.C. police chief Ashan M. Benedict told reporters after the federal indictments were unsealed in U.S. District Court in D.C.

“They’re not really looking at nickel-and-dime investigations,” Benedict said at a news conference. “They’re here because the Kennedy Street Crew is not some corner crew. This is an organized criminal organization.”

Matthew M. Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District, said some information remains sealed as police search for several more suspects in the case. He said arrests were made over the past 36 hours.

The suspects arrested range in age from 21 to 30, and all but one have home addresses in the District. Charges include conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, as well as counts related to illegal firearms. The charges for each defendant varied.

Some of those arrested made initial court appearances Tuesday, but the statuses of many of the cases were not immediately available. As of late Tuesday afternoon, court records showed just one defense attorney making an appearance.

That attorney, Robert Lee Jenkins Jr., said his client pleaded not guilty to two drug charges. He said he is investigating the charges and cautioned people “not to rush to any conclusions” about guilt or innocence.

The roughly 12-block strip of Kennedy Street between First Street and George Avenue has been the epicenter of crime and frustration for people living in Brightwood Park. Residents have complained for years about shootings and persistent gunfire.

Three years ago, a debate raged over police strategies seen by some as too tough and others as not tough enough, after a man driving a moped was struck and killed by a vehicle during a police pursuit along Kennedy Street. Two D.C. police officers were found guilty of obstructing justice, and one of them was convicted of second-degree murder.

Benedict said Tuesday that residents repeatedly asked police for help reclaiming their community. Police “kept going up there, and kept getting guns and drugs, but the perpetrators kept getting out,” the chief said. “We needed to come up with a better strategy.”

The interim police chief said that since 2021, there have been 19 shootings and seven criminal homicides along the Kennedy Street corridor. He did not say how many, if any, could be attributed to the Kennedy Street Crew. The indictment does not mention specific violent acts.

Graves said the operation was aimed at “keeping our communities safer.” He said that during the operation, authorities seized 400 grams of fentanyl, one of the most lethal drugs on the street, one kilogram of cocaine and 100 kilograms of marijuana. He said the drugs would be worth several hundred thousand dollars on the street.

Money and drugs, Graves said, “combine to form a toxic mix for fueling violence.”

