Maryland Supreme Court agrees to take up Adnan Syed case

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Maryland Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review an appellate court panel’s decision that reinstated “Serial” podcast subject Adnan Syed’s murder conviction. Though Syed’s journey through the court system is far from over, the move by the state’s highest court means he could again see his murder conviction again wiped away. In a short order, Senior Justice Shirley Watts wrote that arguments in the case would be heard Oct. 5, with briefs laying out each side’s arguments due in the months before.

At 17, Syed was arrested in the killing of Hae Min Lee, an 18-year-old he once dated. He was convicted of murder in 2000 and sentenced to life behind bars. The case drew widespread attention when the podcast “Serial” featured the case.

A Maryland circuit court judge had vacated Syed’s conviction in September, after finding problems in how evidence had been turned over to defense attorneys in the case decades ago. But the appellate court panel reinstated it in a 2-1 ruling, determining the rights of Lee’s brother, Young Lee, had been violated in how a hearing in the case was conducted.

Advertisement

Even if Syed loses at the Supreme Court, he could remain a free man. The appellate court panel merely ordered a do-over of the hearing at which Syed’s conviction was vacated, with more respect paid to the rights of Young Lee. A do-over might produce the same end result.

In his appeal of the circuit court judge’s ruling, Young Lee argued he did not receive adequate notice to participate meaningfully in the vacatur hearing, at which he spoke via Zoom.

Though the appeals court sided with him on that point, Young Lee also challenged part of the ruling that did not go his way, arguing that he should have broader latitude at a do-over hearing to challenge prosecutors’ presentation. The Supreme Court also agreed to review that aspect.

“The State of Maryland supports victims and their families with rights acknowledged by Maryland’s own state constitution and statutory scheme,” said David Sanford, an attorney for the Lee family. “We will urge the Maryland Supreme Court to recognize those rights by allowing Young Lee and his family the opportunity to challenge the state’s evidence, to the extent it has any evidence, suggesting Adnan Syed did not murder Young Lee’s sister 23 years ago.”

Prosecutors had asked to vacate Syed’s conviction under then-Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. She has since left office, and her successor, Ivan Bates, has not said what position he will take on Syed’s conviction.

Gift this article Gift Article