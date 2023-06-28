D.C. Council weighs legislative action amid probe of ex-aide to Bowser

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The D.C. Council is weighing a bill that would require sexual harassment complaints against mayoral appointees to be investigated by an outside entity after an internal mayor’s office probe substantiated allegations of sexual harassment against John Falcicchio, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s former chief of staff. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, which reports to Bowser (D), has been investigating separate allegations of sexual harassment against Falcicchio made by two city employees. In the first case, the office found that the employee’s allegations of sexual harassment by Falcicchio were founded, while concluding that her claims of bullying, attraction-based hiring and retaliation were unsubstantiated or out of the office’s purview. The office is still investigating the second case.

Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) introduced legislation Wednesday that would require future sexual harassment complaints against high-level mayoral appointees to be conducted by a third party — a move that comes after a majority of the council called for an independent review of the allegations against Falcicchio. While the bill wouldn’t be retroactive to Falcicchio’s case, Nadeau said she was also working on emergency legislation that would mandate a third-party review of the city’s two investigations into allegations against Falcicchio led by the MOLC.

“What these women went through — and we have every reason to expect there could be more complaints forthcoming — is horrific,” Nadeau said in a statement. “They and all 36,000 of their fellow workers in District government deserve a complete and thorough review of those investigations and of the culture and procedural breakdowns that allowed it to happen in the first place.”

The legislative proposals come about a week and a half after the release of an online report from the office detailing investigative findings into the behavior of Falcicchio, who also served as D.C.’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development. That report focused on allegations made by the first of two female D.C. government employees who filed complaints against him and substantiated two serious allegations — including that he exposed his genitals and engaged in unwanted sexual touching — while leaving several other allegations unsubstantiated.

That first accuser detailed those allegations in an exclusive interview with The Washington Post. In her reasoning for the bills, Nadeau also pointed to an article that appeared in the Washington City Paper on Monday reporting that a third woman, who is not a D.C. government employee, alleged she was propositioned by Falcicchio and denied business opportunities when she turned him away.

The various allegations have drawn public scrutiny toward Bowser’s administration: Soon after the office released its report, eight of the D.C. Council’s 13 members openly questioned whether it would be better for an outside investigator to examine the complaints. Under Bowser’s 2017 sexual harassment policy, an outside investigator is brought in only when sexual harassment allegations are made against the mayor or their general counsel.

Nadeau’s bill seeks to change that process for future complaints, requiring the Office of the Inspector General to hire outside, independent counsel to investigate harassment complaints and violations of the Human Rights Act made against mayoral appointees, deputy mayors and agency leaders. Nine council members co-introduced the bill with Nadeau; she said she expects the council to hold a hearing on the measure in the fall.

The forthcoming emergency bill, Nadeau said, would take effect more quickly and be retroactive to cover the two sexual harassment complaints referred to MOLC about Falcicchio. That legislation would ask the inspector general to hire outside counsel to review MOLC’s investigations into Falcicchio and could also cover the unsubstantiated allegations made by the first accuser that MOLC said were outside of its scope.

“I think one of the challenges we’re having right now is public trust in the mayor essentially investigating herself,” Nadeau told other council members Tuesday while discussing her proposal. “So the idea is to make this more of an independent process, to make sure we’re better protecting staff and the executive branch, and make sure that everyone can trust the integrity of the process.”

On Wednesday, as she had pledged to do at a news conference last week, Bowser asked the inspector general to examine the first accuser’s allegations that MOLC said were outside its purview, and determine whether a “management review” could help address alleged workplace concerns.

When asked about the council’s calls for a third-party probe last week, Bowser stood by her office’s investigative process but said she respected the council’s “legitimate oversight role.” A spokesperson for the inspector general did not respond to a request for comment on the council proposals.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Council members Kenyan R. McDuffie (I-At Large) and Anita Bonds (D-At Large) — whose oversight includes the office of the deputy mayor for planning and economic development and the mayoral administration, respectively, reiterated plans to conduct oversight hearings related to aspects of the allegations that centered on the workplace environment.

Bonds said she also intends to look closely at Bowser’s 2017 order, as well as the council’s own sexual harassment policy, “to see if we need to tighten up based on information we get from the agencies.”

Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) and others emphasized the importance of being thorough, to show the city’s thousands of government employees that lawmakers are willing to take corrective action.

“What do we say to the 36,000 D.C. employees who are witnessing this?” Lewis George said. “And what do we say that we are going to do or not do as a result of what we are hearing are abuses of power?”

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) indicated the hearings could take place during the council’s summer recess. Speaking on the bill Nadeau introduced Wednesday, McDuffie raised questions about how yet another investigation could negatively affect the complainants, witnesses and others who participated in MOLC’s two investigations.

He said the council should carefully consider its own oversight role with other entities, such as the inspector general, that also have the ability to look into the allegations. Nadeau agreed.

“What I think would be really important guidance to the OIG on that is hiring [an investigator] that knows what they’re doing here, and knows not to go back and re-traumatize people who’ve already been interviewed, and work with what we’ve got, and go deeper,” Nadeau said in response. “I don’t claim to be an expert on this stuff — I’m trying to get up to speed — but I don’t think any of us are. And that’s one of the reasons I’ve come to the proposal that I have.”

