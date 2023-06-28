Plan for D.C. homeless shelter at former GWU dorm divides Ward 2 community

Listen 10 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

A proposal to transform a former George Washington University dormitory into D.C.'s first homeless shelter allowing adult couples and mixed-gendered adult families to stay together has divided the affluent community around the property, with some hailing it as crucial to the city’s mission of ending homelessness, while others were concerned that the shelter would cause problems in an area with expensive restaurants and hotels.

In May 2022, GWU officials announced their plan to sell the Aston, a 67,000-square-foot building at 1129 New Hampshire Avenue NW that primarily housed graduate students but now is vacant. GWU said in a statement that the D.C. government was selected among a pool of bidders for the sale, but the $27.5 million sale contract is still awaiting approval from the city council.

The shelter would primarily serve adults with acute medical conditions, mixed-gendered adult families and couples experiencing homelessness — populations that can’t be properly served in the other shelters, Rachel Pierre, the interim director at D.C.'s Department of Human Services, said at an Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) meeting last week to discuss the project. Typically, single adults or mixed-gendered families with children older than 18 seeking shelter are split up by gender and directed to one of the city’s “low-barrier” facilities, which contain several beds in single-sex congregate sleeping areas, with the exception of an LGBTQ+ shelter that opened last year.

The Aston would be different: becoming D.C.'s first shelter to allow adult couples and mixed-gendered adult families to stay together.

Pierre said adult families often opt for staying in encampments, cars or other situations rather than get split up in the city’s existing shelters. “That’s why we are very excited about filling this important gap in our system,” she added.

The new-look Aston, Pierre said, would house 190 residents at its peak capacity, with up to two people per room and a bathroom for each unit. To stay there, residents would need to meet admission criteria and also agree to ongoing, “intensive” case management. In contrast, D.C.'s low-barrier shelters are open to anyone who shows up and, while case management services are offered, they are not required for a stay.

The city’s low-barrier shelters are typically insufficient for the medically vulnerable and those with chronic health conditions, Pierre said. But the Aston would also offer consistent medical services and three meals per day on-site, allowing the city to better aid people facing homelessness with conditions like liver disease, sickle cell disease or paralysis.

David Ross, chief of staff for the Department of Human Services, said the building will undergo eight weeks of renovations once the contract is approved. The city will also seek out a provider to facilitate resident services at the Aston, with the goal of reopening the building in October or November. Officials said their intent is for residents to stay there for three to five months at a time.

“We plan to come to your routine meetings, to be partners with you and talk about issues as they arise, and work with you to find solutions,” Pierre said at the packed meeting.

Some who testified about the proposal noted its significance in Ward 2, which encompasses much of downtown and is among D.C.'s most affluent wards, with a median household income of about $124,000. In 2021, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) fulfilled her pledge to open eight smaller short-term shelters in each ward to replace the decrepit D.C. General shelter. But unlike the other shelters borne from Bowser’s plan that serve families, Ward 2′s shelter is for adult women experiencing homelessness.

“When the mayor took office eight years ago, one of her goals … was to make sure there was a Districtwide solution” to homelessness, said Wayne Turnage, the deputy mayor for health and human services, at the meeting. “That’s certainly made this project even more attractive.”

Bowser sent a notice of D.C.'s intent to enter into the contract with GWU to the Office of Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners on May 19, initiating a 30-day period for the ANC to invite public comments on the proposal. But at the meeting last week, Genevieve Hulick, chief of staff for D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), explained that Bowser’s administration had sent the proposed contract to the council for approval on June 9, before the 30 days were up, kick-starting the legislature’s 10-day review period for contracts.

Without council action, the contract would have been deemed approved on June 22 — before the expiration of the 30-day comment period.

Hulick said Pinto filed a disapproval resolution for the contract on June 21 as a procedural way to allow more time for feedback on the proposal. D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D) and member Christina Henderson (I-At Large) signed onto the disapproval measure, which notes that “similar property acquisitions have allowed the comment period to end prior to the contract being submitted to and acted upon by the Council.”

A spokesperson for Bowser referred questions to the Department of Human Services, which issued a statement addressing the administration’s haste in pursuing the project.

“The District was presented with a unique opportunity, given limited availabilities of properties like the Aston which are turnkey suitable for non-congregate shelter,” the statement read. “By acting quickly, the District can avoid what could be a five year delay in securing another suitable property. The District continues to balance the needs of the residents of ANC2A and some of the most vulnerable District residents.”

Pinto said in a statement that she was “disappointed that a contract was submitted before community engagement was completed.”

“I continue to believe that the best path forward to help move individuals experiencing homelessness into stable, dignified housing is through a bridge housing model of non-congregate settings,” Pinto said. “I am eager to explore new models in Ward 2 and around the city.”

Residents and advocates showed a mix of support and trepidation about the project at the nearly three-hour meeting. Some with doubts asked officials if the city could delay executing the contract until more residents weighed in, or if they would even consider new locations for the shelter. Others asked questions about the project’s timeline and signaled concerns, adding that they were overall supportive of housing the homeless.

Ward 2 ANC Commissioner Joel Causey, whose district includes the Aston, raised questions about safety both in and outside of the building: he noted that the Aston is abutted by two hotels, with several Michelin-star restaurants in the area.

“I think it’s important that the most vulnerable unhoused citizens, such as those with medical issues and mental health issues, do receive special housing and special care,” Causey said. “I seriously question the choosing of this location.”

Pierre explained that the Aston met the zoning requirements DHS needed for the shelter and said its central location near downtown offers residents easy access to other resources, including the nearby nonprofit Miriam’s Kitchen, which serves people who are homeless. As for security concerns, the Aston would have 24-7 security on each floor, Pierre said. No outsiders will be allowed to enter.

Asked further about more about the city’s process, Pierre said officials are hoping to replicate an effort D.C. launched in April 2020 to protect medically vulnerable homeless individuals from complications caused by the coronavirus by placing them in hotel rooms. DHS announced in January that this program — called “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents,” or “Pep-V,” would soon sunset, largely due to a lapse in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that offered reimbursement for the hotel rooms.

Pierre said human services staff, including medical and case management staff, saw notable quality-of-life improvements in those who moved into the hotels. She said $19 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act were also available to help with the purchase of the Aston.

“Folks [we] had been trying to help in shelters for years were actually thriving now in non-congregate settings because they were able to receive their services on-site, they were receiving their medication,” Pierre said. “The fear is that going back to a low-barrier shelter for these folks would remove all of the progress they have made in their health, mental health and well-being.”

Nayan Patel, who owns the West End hotel next door, said during the meeting that he was “torn” about the project, adding that “homeless shelters are a vital resource that our community desperately needs.” He also asked about mentally ill residents at the Aston and safeguards for nearby restaurants and hotels.

“I fear that businesses will have a very difficult time making patrons comfortable,” he added. “We’ve been around for almost 20 years. This dramatically changes our business.”

Pierre responded: “I want to challenge the promise that because we’ll serve folks who are experiencing homelessness, by virtue of that, that tourists will see this as an issue, or your restaurants and businesses will be affected … we had college students there, so now you’ll have folks exiting homelessness. The use of the site will basically stay the same, providing shelter to people who need it.”

Turnage added that while some of the Aston’s residents might have mental health issues or be medically vulnerable, this would not be the case for every person that stays there: “People with mental health issues and people who are medically fragile live in housing in D.C. every day. This will be no different,” he said.

Other residents, ANCs and advocates for the homeless said that while the Aston’s new residents would be a welcome addition to the community, the plan would have a significant, positive impact on the city’s homeless system. Wes Heppler, with the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, said going from low-barrier shelters to facilities with individual rooms gives unhoused residents “a chance to have space, to have privacy, to have dignity and an opportunity to organize their lives so that they can move forward and can be housed.”

“That is so difficult in a congregate setting,” Heppler said. “And I don’t mean to dismiss the fact there may be some problems moving forward — but there are problems with college students as well.”

Ward 2 ANC Commissioner Trupti Patel said she was frustrated with some who had raised doubts about the plan, adding that the District, like many other major cities, has struggled to provide sufficient affordable housing to residents. Many people, she said, are a missed paycheck away from being unable to pay rent themselves.

DHS reported in May that the number of people experiencing homelessness in D.C. has risen to 4,922 individuals — an 11.6 percent increase since 2022.

“Whether they live in a brick and mortar house or they live on the street, these are your neighbors, and they deserve a lot of compassion and deserve a lot of humanity, and we shouldn’t be arguing where they should be,” Patel said. “The question is how can we get them up off of their feet so they can be contributing members of society.”

Nick Anderson contributed to this report.

