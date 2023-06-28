With violence surging this summer, a fight to keep D.C.’s kids alive

Listen 9 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

She walked past the boarded-up window that had been shattered by bullets and into the small D.C. apartment building. She was here to see the boys — or, at least the ones who remained. “I’ve got snacks,” said Jawanna Hardy, a longtime community activist who runs the nonprofit organization Guns Down Friday.

The building has three floors. On the first floor lived 17-year-old Kevin Mason. On the second, until his family moved recently, lived his cousin, 15-year-old DeMarcos Pinckney. They were both killed on Father’s Day, just to the left of their front steps.

Now, Hardy was on the third floor, where an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were listening to 95.5 on the radio. Technicolor lights flashed through a crack in the door.

The brothers grabbed Capri Suns and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. And then, in the hallway, Hardy’s work began. She was trying to keep them alive this summer.

In the nation’s capital, 11 youths have already been killed by gunfire this year, outpacing last year. More than 50 other children and teens have been shot and survived. Summer has proved especially dangerous for the city’s youths almost every year, and the last day of school was Thursday.

Last week, city officials called news conferences to promote summer programs for youths, and to roll out a new initiative offering thousands of dollars in exchange for tips that lead to the seizure of illegal firearms and an arrest. But residents, tired of the gunshots, question whether the District is doing enough to keep them safe. Hardy, who is not a city employee, wasn’t waiting. She was out knocking on doors.

Hardy knew the brothers in the third-floor apartment were supposed to enroll in summer school. And she knew it was more than an academic opportunity. It was a chance to keep them supervised, engaged and away from their neighborhood in Southeast Washington, where slights on the street or on social media could turn deadly.

“Y’all have got to go to summer school,” she said, trying to meet their eyes. It was quiet for a moment. “Y’all cannot drop out.”

The boys stood by the door frame and looked down at their socks.

‘Devastating to us all’

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has described public safety as her No. 1 priority, but six months into her third term, she is facing a surge in violent crime and a leadership void in three of her top crime-fighting positions.

For the third year in a row, the District is on track to record more than 200 homicides. By late June, 112 people had been killed, a more than 8 percent increase compared with the same time last year.

During the Juneteenth weekend alone, 11 people were shot, including a 6-year-old boy who was wounded in the back of a car. Four of them died. Three were younger than 18.

Meanwhile, Bowser — who last year declared youth violence an “emergency” — has yet to name a permanent replacement for D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, who retired earlier this month. She has not tapped interim replacements to lead two offices crucial to confronting violence — the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement — both previously led by Linda Harllee Harper, who died in May.

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), in a TV interview last week, urged parents to keep their children indoors until the city can create a safer environment.

“It’s not safe in D.C.,” he said.

Local leaders have been under pressure to defend their efforts to quell crime with the rising number of killings. Bowser and the city’s top prosecutor, among others, were called to Congress in May for a grilling about public safety. A month before, federal lawmakers struck down the city’s revised criminal code in a once-in-three-decades vote to overturn local legislation, characterizing the legislative package as too soft on offenders.

The mayor has repeatedly looked to express commitment to making the city safer, including recently introducing legislation that would make it easier to detain certain people as they await trial.

On Wednesday, Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), the chairwoman of the D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety, unveiled an additional bill that she said she developed with the U.S. attorney’s office to give prosecutors more tools to hold people accountable for their crimes. Two days later, D.C. police announced a new program that provides $1,000 rewards to people who provide tips that lead to an arrest for illegal gun possession in the city.

At the news conference to promote summer youth and jobs initiatives, Bowser noted that 14,000 city youths signed up for a paid employment program and city recreation centers would offer activities.

“We want to make sure our kids wake up every day making good choices,” Bowser said during the presentation at the Raymond Recreation Center in the Petworth neighborhood. “It’s not going to be easy without the structure of school.”

D.C. Public Schools will run summer classes and house some recreational programs, in addition to its work scanning social media for conflicts between students and offering mental health services, said Lewis D. Ferebee, the system’s chancellor. “Our work does not stop when the school year ends,” Ferebee said.

Hardy, listening in the crowd of news media, thought of the cousins killed over Father’s Day weekend. She thought of how often DeMarcos would call her and ask, “Ms. Hardy, what can I do?” She thought of all the kids still living who had told her they had nothing to do this summer. They had no one to enroll them or drop them off.

She raised her hand.

“These kids — I call them the stoop kids, and we have stoop kids in every community — they’re not making it to these programs. They are afraid to walk to the rec centers,” she said. “I just feel like we’re missing it somewhere.”

Bowser looked back at her and said, “I cannot imagine cousins, sisters, going through this experience. That is devastating to us all.”

The next step

Across the street from the Southeast apartment building where the cousins used to live is a public housing complex called Woodland Terrace, a box-shaped area bound by four streets that is among the most violent neighborhoods in the District. Some windows are covered by boards, others are shattered. One brick building was spray painted with the names of five neighborhood residents killed by gunfire. Underneath, a sixth graffiti pointed to a feud with another D.C. crew.

The average income of the 363 people living in the complex as of June 22 was just more than $22,000, according to the D.C. Housing Authority. Almost 30 percent of the residents were younger than 18 years old.

The D.C. Housing Authority has long known about the troubles in Woodland Terrace. A 2019 draft report described the complex as a “physically isolated neighborhood” that, because of its layout, is “quite challenging” to police and patrol. The buildings were “at the end of their useful life,” most smoke and carbon monoxide detectors were nonexistent or broken, and lead and pest infestation contaminated multiple houses, the report said.

In 2019, the city decided the conditions were so bad that it had to tear down the buildings, according to the draft report. But on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Housing Authority said the report was out of date and “there are no plans to demolish Woodland Terrace at this point.”

Hardy had spent years with the boys who live in and around Woodland Terrace. She had taken Kevin to Florida last summer, his first trip on a plane, as part of her mentorship program. She loved how he plunged into the ocean when all the other boys were too cool to get in.

Sometimes, he and his cousin DeMarcos would come with her to other D.C. neighborhoods torn apart by gun violence — handing out the kinds of chips she now doled out in their memory.

Hardy felt she had failed to protect the cousins. On the third floor of an apartment just outside the housing complex, these boys were her next chance.

Their younger sister, dressed in a pink T-shirt, peeked her head out of their door.

“You got some snacks?” Hardy said to her.

The girl walked gingerly toward the Party Mix box, before her brothers lunged at it, grabbing all the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos they could hold.

Snacks were her way in. Hardy couldn’t approach with too much seriousness or the kids would shut down. But she also couldn’t sound too lighthearted or they wouldn’t care.

Last summer, Hardy said she had enrolled one of those boys in school but discovered he had no way of getting there. His mom had to work and his dad was dead. She paid for his Uber ride every day.

A year later, little in his life had changed.

“So what’s the next step for summer school?” she asked him.

“I don’t know. I got to go for one more class,” the 13-year-old replied.

“I know why you have to go,” Hardy said. “But what’s the next step?”

He looked up, making eye contact with her for the first time.

Lauren Lumpkin contributed to this report.

