Two fatally shot in Camp Springs area, police say

Two people were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the Camp Springs area, Prince George’s County police said.
“Detectives don’t believe this was a random act,” the department said in a tweet.
No identities or ages of the victims were immediately released.
Police are also investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Farmington Road West in the Accokeek area.
Officers responded Tuesday at about 7:55 p.m. for a death report and found a man outside with trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
FATAL SHOOTING: At approx. 7 am officers responded to the 5100 block of Allentown Rd. Once on scene they located 2 males suffering from gunshot wounds. One male was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. pic.twitter.com/oUReds2pQs— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 28, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.