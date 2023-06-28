The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two fatally shot in Camp Springs area, police say

One male was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a hospital Wednesday morning, according to police.

June 28, 2023 at 12:03 p.m. EDT
Two people were fatally shot Wednesday morning in the Camp Springs area, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said officers responded at about 7 a.m. to the 5100 block of Allentown Road and found two males with gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene and the other later died at a hospital.

“Detectives don’t believe this was a random act,” the department said in a tweet.

No identities or ages of the victims were immediately released.

Police are also investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Farmington Road West in the Accokeek area.

Officers responded Tuesday at about 7:55 p.m. for a death report and found a man outside with trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

