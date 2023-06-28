Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

They have come to pray. They have come to pull weeds.

They have come to leave gifts for a child they know little about. In the days since the gravestone of a girl named Nannie was set on fire in a historical Black cemetery in Georgetown, people have shown up to pay their respects and to try to restore what someone destroyed after a Juneteenth gathering.

Before the fire, the 7-year-old’s grave marker had been a literal bright spot in the adjoining Mount Zion and Female Union Band Society cemeteries, grounds that served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. For years, people had left colorful vintage toys and birthday cards near Nannie’s grave marker, and somehow those gifts survived exposure to animals, the weather and time. They did not, though, survive the arson. Many items were melted and blackened.

On June 20, when the destruction was discovered, a charred ballerina remained one of the few recognizable toys.

I shared a photo of the scorched scene with you in a column I wrote last week. In the days since, the scene surrounding Nannie’s gravestone has changed dramatically. People young and not so young, people Black and White and other races and ethnicities, people who had to drive to the cemetery and people who live close enough to walk to it, have shown up to make sure of that.

If you happen to visit Nannie’s gravestone now, you will find it surrounded by toys that people have brought in recent days. You’ll see a doll and a wooden bead maze. You’ll see unicorns and trucks and a plastic fish. You’ll see a shiny barrette that someone placed there Tuesday.

Patrick Tisdale witnessed that moment. He has also witnessed in recent days people picking up litter, yanking at weeds and clearing the spaces between grave markers. One couple, he said, spent most of Sunday tending to the area.

He described that show of support from strangers as sending a message: “We’re here for you.”

“They’re showing a mix of love and activism,” he said. “I think if anyone shows up, they will say: ‘This is not a sad, unloved cemetery. This is an alive and vibrant place.’”

Tisdale is a volunteer with the Black Georgetown Foundation, which has been working to restore the two adjoining historical Black cemeteries and fill in details about the lives of the thousands of people who are buried there. Tisdale keeps track of how many people access the group’s website and self-guided tour, and in the past week he’s found that usage has been eight times higher than normal.

He has also read through and replied to messages that people have sent to the foundation. In them, he said, people have expressed “pure grief.” They’ve also all asked the same question: What can I do?

“I want to help to ease the pain I am feeling over the horrible desecration of Nannie’s Grave,” reads one of the messages Tisdale shared with me. “I need to channel the hurt and anger I am feeling now in a positive way … please let me know if I can help in any way.”

When I first learned what happened to Nannie’s grave marker, I felt anger and devastation. I had previously written about Nannie, and I knew exactly what toys surrounded her grave marker and what they meant to the people who have long visited her. They were a reminder of what was — old newspaper clippings show that objects were frequently left near grave markers in those cemeteries, an act that was once seen as strange to White people — and they offered assurance that people still cared about her and the lives of others buried on those grounds.

That people are now giving gifts, donations and their time to restore what that fire destroyed is a powerful display of community. It is also hopefully one that lasts longer than a week. The volunteers who spend their days at the cemeteries are dedicated, but just walking through the grounds and hearing about how much remains unknown about the people buried there shows that more help is needed.

Tisdale said that when people have asked him what they can do, he has shared with them a letter from artist Lindsey Brittain Collins who has been selling prints inspired by the toys at Nannie’s grave to raise money for the foundation. That letter offers tips that include spreading the word about the fire, volunteering at the cemeteries and helping to emphasize to the Georgetown community and beyond that the area is a “sacred space deserving of respect and reverence.”

Not much is known about who set the fire. A spokesman for the D.C. fire department said an investigation unit responded to 2501 Mill Road in Northwest Washington just before 1 p.m. on June 20. He said the investigation lists the fire’s cause as undetermined.

Tisdale was at the cemetery on Juneteenth when hundreds of people gathered to learn about the history of those burial grounds. He was also there the next morning when Lisa Fager, executive director of the Black Georgetown Foundation, discovered the destruction as she led a group of George Washington University students to Nannie’s marker.

Tisdale recalled hearing her say something about dog poop. (A long-standing complaint from volunteers is that people let their dogs run off-leash and defecate on the grounds.)

“Then it was two minutes later, and I heard an incredibly mournful, sorrowful scream,” he said.

“I had never heard Lisa wail before,” recalled volunteer Erika Berg, who was also there that day. She described feeling horror at seeing Nannie’s charred gravestone. “There was this sense that someone was trying to do what would hurt us most.”

From her grave marker, researchers know that Nannie died on May 18, 1856, days before her eighth birthday, and that someone or many people loved her enough to make sure she wasn’t forgotten. Many grave markers during that time were made of inexpensive wood, concrete or soft sandstone; hers was made from Virginia bluestone.

Berg has spent about two years researching the lives behind some of the gravestones, and she said now when she sees the names on them, she knows the stories behind them. She knows why a woman born into slavery who lived to be 111 years old kept a photograph of George Washington on her wall. When she was a young girl, Berg explained, he once patted her on the head and described her as a sickly child who probably wouldn’t live long.

People care about what happened at Nannie’s grave marker because “it wasn’t just a stone,” Berg said. She fought back tears as she talked about the swell of support from strangers.

“It’s a communal honoring that far outweighs the act of a really sick heart,” she said. “In the end, love wins.”

