Teen, 15, fatally shot in Southeast Washington

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday night outside an apartment building in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police, the fourth youth killed by gunfire in the past 10 days. The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m., toward the end of a marathon D.C. Council hearing on a legislative proposal from the mayor to address a surge of violence impacting the District’s youth. Her proposals met resistance from several lawmakers.

A D.C. police spokesman said officers were alerted to Tuesday night’s shooting by ShotSpotter, devices that detect sounds of gunshots, and found a crime scene in front of an apartment building in the 2600 block of Stanton Road SE.

Police said they believe the youth was shot outside and ran into the building’s basement, where police located him. Police said he lived in the building. Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital. No arrest has been made. His name has not yet been publicly released.

The youth was the District’s 113th homicide victim in 2023, putting the city on track for its deadliest year since 2003. If the pace continues, the city will also top 200 killings for the third consecutive year.

Twelve juveniles have been shot and killed this year. The number of youths shot has doubled from this time last year, according to police. In all of 2022, 18 youths were killed, 16 from gunfire. Twelve youths were killed in 2021; eight of them were fatally shot.

In the first six months of 2023, youths ranging in age from 10 to 17 have been killed. That includes cousins ages 15 and 17 fatally shot outside a home on Father’s Day, and a 10-year-old fatally struck by gunfire while riding in a vehicle with her family on Mother’s Day.

Tuesday’s hearing before the D.C. Council’s Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety began at noon and didn’t end until close to midnight. Authorities said interim police chief Ashan M. Benedict was answering questions from lawmakers while receiving text updates about the shooting scene on Stanton Road.

Dozens of people testified at the hearing for and against legislation proposed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) that would impose new penalties for gun crimes and make it easier to detain some youths awaiting trial.

The mayor has said her bill would address “gaps” in District laws that her administration, including police, believe allow repeat offenders to escape accountability.

At least three Council members pushed back on the proposals, worried about returning to mass incarceration of the 1980s and 1990s. Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), chair of the public safety and judiciary committee, did not indicate whether she will support the mayor’s proposal.

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D), whose office prosecutes juveniles, said the legislation would result in “locking up more kids” before their cases are adjudicated and would not make the city safer. A representative from the U.S. attorney’s office, which prosecutes most of the District’s criminal cases supported the bill. The office has come under scrutiny for not moving forward last year on one-third of arrests brought to the Superior Court unit by police.

D.C. Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah, in a draft of her remarks before the Council, said it was “time to pivot” to more traditional policing strategies because of low police staffing coupled with “unacceptable crime increases.”

