3-year-old dies after falling from Alexandria high-rise

A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after falling from an upper floor of an Alexandria apartment building, police said. Alexandria police spokesman Marcel Bassett said Thursday that the death was under investigation but that “at this time no charges are filed in connection with this incident.” Police did not identify the 3-year-old boy by name.

On Wednesday, Alexandria Police Chief Don Hayes told reporters outside the Arrive Alexandria apartments, located in the 200 block of Yoakum Parkway, that other people were in the unit from which the boy fell. The circumstances were not clear.

The building’s management sent an email to residents describing the death as an accident and calling on neighbors to support the boy’s family “through this unimaginable tragedy.”

“In this time of grief and sadness, we stand together as a community, offering solace, support, and strength to one another,” the email said.

