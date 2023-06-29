The 20 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, July 1

‘Look Here’ at the National Building Museum

Each summer, the National Building Museum enlists different architects and designers to give its soaring Great Hall a new look, and visitors can walk right into the installation while getting an air-conditioned respite from the heat and humidity outdoors. The centerpiece of this year’s Summer Block Party is called “Look Here,” as envisioned by Suchi Reddy, the founder and principal of the Reddymade design studio in New York. Expect to see mirrors shaped like origami fortune tellers suspended overhead, while other exhibit highlights include oversize kaleidoscopes and historical images of activism in D.C. Special events that require advance tickets are happening through the summer, like kaleidoscope building workshops, meditation sessions, after-hours parties and a 6 a.m. Daybreaker dance party. Through Sept. 4. $10; $7 for ages 3 to 17, students, and seniors age 60 and up.

National Gallery of Art First Saturday

The first Saturday of the month at the National Gallery of Art is always a hub of activity, with all sorts of free events throughout the morning and afternoon. July’s edition is especially geared toward kids and families, with fun things to do like a face painting session, story time, a pop-up library devoted to Leonardo da Vinci and drop-in art making in the East Building atrium. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Emo Nite at 9:30 Club

Fans of pop-punk don’t need to wait for an (unlikely) Warped Tour resurrection to dance an evening away to Blink-182, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy. Unlike at some of the 9:30’s other dance nights, this soundtrack isn’t restricted to one or two artists, but dedicated to an entire genre. 9 p.m. $26.

Summer Camp: A Queer Tea Dance Party at Dew Drop Inn

In a firm reminder that the end of Pride Month does not equal the end of LGBTQ-centered parties, the Northeast bar is hosting a summer-camp-themed dance night featuring D.C. DJs like Diyanna Monet, Glizzy and Clamazon. Organized by Fish House Funk, the event includes local LGBTQ vendors selling art and clothes. 3 to 9 p.m. Free.

‘National Treasure Hunt: One Step Short of Crazy’ at the National Archives

What if Benjamin Franklin Gates’s plot to steal the Declaration of Independence from the National Archives wasn’t completely crazy after all? The “National Treasure Hunt” podcast looks at the cult movies through a lens that examines the franchise’s connections to actual history, science and culture, as well as the landmarks where cinematic events take place. Hosts Aubrey Paris and Emily Black turned the podcast into a book, “One Step Short of Crazy,” which they’ll discuss at the National Archives’ William McGowan Theater. (The event will also be streamed on the Archives’ YouTube page.) 2 p.m. Free; registration required.

D.C. Black Food and Wine Festival at Gateway DC

This “picnic-style” event at the Gateway Pavilion in Congress Heights puts the spotlight on Black-owned brands. Sample wines from Black-owned wineries, watch cooking demonstrations, purchase food from vendors, and listen to the Black Alley Band and DJs. Note that only samples are included in the ticket price; wines will be sold by the glass and bottle. 2 to 9:30 p.m. $75.

Wrizzards at Songbyrd