The 20 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

If you’re still making plans for the Fourth, we have separate guides to all the happenings on the National Mall on Independence Day and places to watch fireworks and parades around the area from Saturday through Tuesday, and won’t be repeating them all in this space, too.
Thursday, June 29
Smithsonian Folklife Festival
The Smithsonian’s ever-popular Folklife Festival explores American culture this year, with two programs happening simultaneously on either side of the July Fourth holiday. A mountain bike trail will pop up on the National Mall as part of “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region,” which dives into the traditions and landscape of the rugged terrain stretching across Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas. You’ll be able to listen to jam sessions from musicians or attend workshops about native plants — and purchase craft brews from Arkansas’ Ozark Beer Co. and barbecue inspired by the Ozarks at Maryland’s Bark Barbecue Cafe. Meanwhile, “Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S.” sheds light on how religious faith can spark crafty endeavors, from music and dance to storytelling and art. Through July 4, then July 6-9. Festival open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by evening concerts on select nights at 6 p.m. Free.
District of Pride showcase at Lincoln Theater
For the second to last day of Pride Month, the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs is hosting a show to highlight the diverse artistic talent in D.C.’s queer community. Hear from host Rayceen Pendarvis and artists like up-and-comer Ari Voxx and veteran locally based blues singer Gaye Adegbalola. Plus, expect drag from Cake Pop! and drag collective Pretty Boi. 7 p.m. Free.
‘The Return to Classics: A Panel Discussion on Lager & Saison’ at ChurchKey
After years of hazy IPAs, fruited sours and stouts packed with sugary desserts, has the craft beer pendulum finally swung back toward simple, delicious, classic styles of beer? Hear a panel discussion featuring John Lenzini, the owner of Schilling; Ashleigh Carter, the head brewer at Bierstadt Lagerhaus; and Todd DiMatteo, the owner of Good Word Brewing, discuss trends and inspirations. Beers from the five participating breweries, which also include Blackberry Farm and the Seed, will be available for purchase. 6 to 8 p.m. Free; reserved seating sold out.
Fifth Column Absinthe Night at the Gibson
Whenever a month has five Thursdays, look for the green fairy at the Gibson. Four times a year, bartender Chantal Tseng hosts the Fifth Column, a celebration of all things absinthe, in the 14th Street cocktail lounge’s upstairs bar. Try the classic preparation, with water drizzled over sugar cubes sitting on a slotted spoon, or let Tseng whip up a modern take on a Sazerac or the Death in the Afternoon. 6 and 9 p.m. Free; reservations required.
Dry-hopped Liberty Apple Cider release party at Heurich House
During Prohibition, the Heurich Brewing Company — once D.C.'s largest private employer — switched from brewing beer to making nonalcoholic apple cider. It was a great idea, until the cider spontaneously fermented and eventually reached almost 6 percent alcohol by volume. Heurich sold the cider, dubbed Liberty Apple Champagne, over three weeks in 1920. D.C. cider makers Anxo collaborated with the Heurich House Museum to create a cider using Stayman Winesap apples, the same variety Heurich used, and fermented them in wooden casks with modern hops. Taste two versions of Liberty Apple Champagne (hopped and non-hopped) in the house’s spacious beer garden while listening to Prohibition-era music, playing Apples to Apples and touring the museum’s brewing exhibit. (This event was originally scheduled for June 24 but was postponed due to the weather.) 4 to 8 p.m. Free; RSVP requested.
Going to the Go-Go at Connecticut Avenue Overlook
Is free outdoor music a way to get workers back to the office? The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District hopes so. Going to the Go-Go pairs the hard-working Experience Band and Show, who you may have seen last weekend at the National Barbecue Battle, with Takoma Station regulars Allure Band for a happy hour go-go gig overlooking Dupont Circle. (This event was originally scheduled for June 22 but was postponed due to weather.) 5 to 7 p.m. Free.
Friday, June 30
Celebrating Rhizome DC at Takoma Park Community Center
Since 2015, Takoma’s Rhizome DC has welcomed experimental artists with concerts, exhibits, workshops, poetry readings, theater labs, tie-dying classes — nothing is too avant-garde or out there to be part of the nurturing art space. But Rhizome’s days in Takoma are coming to an end, as condos are slated to be built on the site of the house Rhizome occupies. Director Tatev Sargsyan tells the story of Rhizome’s community in “Rhizome Is Home,” a documentary that weaves concert footage and oral history. A screening at the Takoma Park Community Center is preceded by a party at Rhizome at 6 p.m. and a parade to the venue, and followed by a concert of experimental music. Party at 6 p.m., parade and screening at 7 p.m. Free.
You at Me and You at the Black Cat
Since its 2018 conception, You and Me and You has produced folksy songs with lush harmonies and a laid-back craft, first in the 2021 EP “Living Room” — fittingly named for the location of the band’s Tuesday night rehearsals, with album art of the orange velvet Goodwill chair they have to push out of the way to make room for instruments — then in debut album “Just to Keep Them Happy,” released this summer. And that recent set of tracks is as full of tongue-in-cheek complaints about the ironies of modern life as it is brimming with fuzzy, earnest notions of love and friendship. 8 p.m. $15-$20.
Opera Outside
Organized by the Washington Concert Opera, a group dedicated to “rarely performed operatic masterpieces,” these hour-long pop-up outdoor concerts are low-key affairs featuring two vocalists and a pianist. You may hear veterans of the Washington National Opera and other renowned companies performing their craft without costumes and sets, allowing the music to take center stage. There are two chances to hear Opera Outside this weekend: Friday at 6 p.m. on Neal Place NE, outside Union Market, and Saturday at 1 p.m. near the Joan of Arc statue at Meridian Hill Park, off 16th and Belmont streets NW. Various times. Free.
D.C. Breeze viewing party at Roofers Union
Did you know that D.C. has a professional ultimate Frisbee team? The D.C. Breeze is celebrating 10 years as a franchise, and the team is hosting a viewing party at Roofers Union in Adams Morgan for the Breeze’s trip to face the first-place New York Empire in New Rochelle, N.Y. The game begins at 7 p.m., and DC Brau drafts are $5 while the Frisbees are flying. 7 p.m. Free.
Saturday, July 1
‘Look Here’ at the National Building Museum
Each summer, the National Building Museum enlists different architects and designers to give its soaring Great Hall a new look, and visitors can walk right into the installation while getting an air-conditioned respite from the heat and humidity outdoors. The centerpiece of this year’s Summer Block Party is called “Look Here,” as envisioned by Suchi Reddy, the founder and principal of the Reddymade design studio in New York. Expect to see mirrors shaped like origami fortune tellers suspended overhead, while other exhibit highlights include oversize kaleidoscopes and historical images of activism in D.C. Special events that require advance tickets are happening through the summer, like kaleidoscope building workshops, meditation sessions, after-hours parties and a 6 a.m. Daybreaker dance party. Through Sept. 4. $10; $7 for ages 3 to 17, students, and seniors age 60 and up.
National Gallery of Art First Saturday
The first Saturday of the month at the National Gallery of Art is always a hub of activity, with all sorts of free events throughout the morning and afternoon. July’s edition is especially geared toward kids and families, with fun things to do like a face painting session, story time, a pop-up library devoted to Leonardo da Vinci and drop-in art making in the East Building atrium. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
Emo Nite at 9:30 Club
Fans of pop-punk don’t need to wait for an (unlikely) Warped Tour resurrection to dance an evening away to Blink-182, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy. Unlike at some of the 9:30’s other dance nights, this soundtrack isn’t restricted to one or two artists, but dedicated to an entire genre. 9 p.m. $26.
Summer Camp: A Queer Tea Dance Party at Dew Drop Inn
In a firm reminder that the end of Pride Month does not equal the end of LGBTQ-centered parties, the Northeast bar is hosting a summer-camp-themed dance night featuring D.C. DJs like Diyanna Monet, Glizzy and Clamazon. Organized by Fish House Funk, the event includes local LGBTQ vendors selling art and clothes. 3 to 9 p.m. Free.
‘National Treasure Hunt: One Step Short of Crazy’ at the National Archives
What if Benjamin Franklin Gates’s plot to steal the Declaration of Independence from the National Archives wasn’t completely crazy after all? The “National Treasure Hunt” podcast looks at the cult movies through a lens that examines the franchise’s connections to actual history, science and culture, as well as the landmarks where cinematic events take place. Hosts Aubrey Paris and Emily Black turned the podcast into a book, “One Step Short of Crazy,” which they’ll discuss at the National Archives’ William McGowan Theater. (The event will also be streamed on the Archives’ YouTube page.) 2 p.m. Free; registration required.
D.C. Black Food and Wine Festival at Gateway DC
This “picnic-style” event at the Gateway Pavilion in Congress Heights puts the spotlight on Black-owned brands. Sample wines from Black-owned wineries, watch cooking demonstrations, purchase food from vendors, and listen to the Black Alley Band and DJs. Note that only samples are included in the ticket price; wines will be sold by the glass and bottle. 2 to 9:30 p.m. $75.
Wrizzards at Songbyrd
The four young Filipino musicians of Wrizzards all use the word “surrounded” to describe their experience with music in their youth. Tadey’s father was a lead guitarist in a band, and Matty’s father was the lead singer of a group in the Philippines, while Leif grew up in a church band and Carzon used to tag along with their brother to the studio. Meanwhile, their social and familial surroundings made collaboration a natural fit: Leif grew up in the same family group as Carzon, who was jamming with Tadey, who knew Leif — who lives with Matty — through church. While they haven’t been jamming together for that long, their collaborative process has already borne fruit. Leif and Matty teamed up to deliver disco vibes on “Lucid,” a song full of walking bass lines, hand claps and shimmering synths. Leif also co-wrote Matty’s “You Changed Me,” which begins as an acoustic ballad but reveals an R&B groover about late nights, missed calls and the wounds of a failed relationship. At their upcoming show at Songbyrd, the members of the collective will perform individually before coming together to perform the songs they’ve written together. 7 p.m. $15-$20.
Sunday, July 2
Sawasdee DC Thai Festival on the National Mall
The Royal Thai Embassy in Washington celebrates the 190-year diplomatic relationship between Thailand and the United States with an all-day festival on the National Mall, between Third and Fourth streets. There’s a long list of food vendors serving Thai dishes and drinks, including mango sticky rice from Bangkok 54, chicken krapow from Sisters Thai and khao soi gai from Baan Siam. In between meals, check out demonstrations and performances from Muay Thai champions, musicians, chefs, dancers, massage therapists, and artisans who whip up elaborate fruit and vegetable carvings. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
Monday, July 3
Dueling karaoke parties at DC9 and the Runaway
With a federal holiday on Tuesday, there’s no excuse not to sing your heart out on Monday night. DC9 is home to a special edition of Indie Rock Karaoke, which lets participants select from Pavement, Sleater-Kinney, Elliott Smith, Wilco, Public Image Ltd. and other acts you probably won’t find at most karaoke rooms. (See the full song list.) The machine is fired up at 8 p.m., and admission is free. Over at the Runaway in Brookland, Andrew Herndon hosts the long-running Rock N Roll Karaoke, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Get there early to pick your song — and to take advantage of half-price burgers and drafts from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Independence Day parties
Whether or not you head to the National Mall, July Fourth is full of parades and fireworks, as well as fireworks viewing parties where the price of admission runs into three digits. Here are some alternative ideas.
It’s easy to break the bank watching fireworks at the Wharf — hello, $125 barbecue at Officina and $150 luau at Tiki TNT — but not required. The main District Pier, which has stellar views of the Washington Monument, is hosting Fourth at the Wharf from 5 to 10 p.m., with pop-up bars and music. (A $60 VIP ticket, benefiting the USO, includes food, two drinks and access to the climate-controlled Dockmaster Building.)
We can’t promise you’ll be able to see fireworks from free rooftop celebrations — given the weather, you can’t always see them from the Mall — but at least you’re at a party on a rooftop. Some options include Hi-Lawn, atop Union Market, which opens at noon for a day of lawn games and drinks; the new Whitlow’s, which has taken over the old Brixton space at Ninth and U, and opens at 2 p.m.; and Crimson View’s perfectly situated rooftop at the Motto by Hilton hotel, where specials after 4 p.m. include $12 frozen drinks and $8 hot dogs “with all add-ons.”
Flash focuses on dance parties with house, drum’n’bass and forward-thinking electronic music, which means it doesn’t throw many free all-ages, pets-allowed celebrations. Take advantage of Grass, held at the Parks at Walter Reed. The lineup includes eight DJs from 3 to 9 p.m., and you can enjoy a picnic as well as the music.
American Ice Co.’s annual tradition is a crab feast on the patio, beginning at 1 p.m. Steamed blue crabs are sold by the dozen or half-dozen — be warned, they’re advertised as “market price” — alongside hush puppies and corn on the cob, while drink specials at the low-key Shaw hangout include discounted beer buckets and pickleback shots.