Everything to know about celebrating July Fourth on the National Mall

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the day.
Getting there
Metro is the easiest way in, since the Smithsonian station puts you right at the heart of the Mall. Last year, Metro counted 253,000 trips on July Fourth — the highest number since 2019, when there were 315,000. The problem is that it’s not always the easiest way home: In 2022, passengers waited up to 75 minutes for a train at the Smithsonian station after the fireworks. If possible, walk to another stop, such as L’Enfant Plaza, Federal Triangle or Foggy Bottom-GWU, and board there.
Given the long list of road closures and parking suspensions around the Mall and memorials, visitors are strongly urged not to drive.
10 a.m.: National Archives July Fourth Celebration
It’s appropriate that the day’s festivities begin at the home of the Declaration of Independence. The ceremonies start with presentations by the Army’s Old Guard, the Continental Color Guard, and the Fife and Drum Corps, before the declaration is read from the steps of the Archives with the help of some costumed reenactors. (The audience is encouraged to boo King George III as the grievances against him are enumerated.) Afterward, the National Archives Museum is open for visitors to see the declaration and other documents and to participate in a scavenger hunt and other family-friendly activities. Seating opens at 9 a.m.; Archives open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. National Archives, 701 Constitution Ave. NW. archivesjuly4.org. Free.
10 a.m.: National Gallery of Art and Smithsonian museums open
Most of the main events on July Fourth take place outdoors, but Washington summers can swelter, and it’s best to head indoors for a cooling break every now and then. Thankfully, all the museums around the Mall are open on Independence Day, and what better way to celebrate freedom than seeing the Star-Spangled Banner at the National Museum of American History, Harriet Tubman’s shawl at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, or Frederic Edwin Church’s majestic “Niagara” at the National Gallery of Art? The bathrooms are also much cleaner than those on the Mall. Two things to note: If you’re bringing large bags or coolers for a picnic, you’re going to have to pass through security screenings at the museums, including bag inspections, and you might have to stash larger items in lockers at some Smithsonian museums, or at the National Gallery of Art’s cloakrooms. Also, the Air and Space Museum and the African American History Museum require free timed passes for entry. If advance passes are sold out online, both release same-day passes through their websites, beginning at 8:30 and 8:15 a.m., respectively. National Gallery of Art open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. nga.gov. Smithsonian museums on the Mall open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. si.edu/visit. Free.
11 a.m.: The Smithsonian Folklife Festival opens
This year’s festival explores two themes: “The Ozarks: Faces and Facets of a Region” and “Creative Encounters: Living Religions in the U.S.” The former explores the Ozarks with bluegrass and gospel music; mountain bike riding demonstrations on a specially built track; and talks and demonstrations covering crafts, cooking, arts and distilling. “Creative Encounters” looks at a wide variety of religions, including Hindu rituals, Native American dance and how food is used in celebrations. Food and drinks related to this year’s themes are available, including barbecue and craft beer. Special attractions on the Fourth include “De Libertate: Songs of Freedom and Hope From Ukraine,” which features four musical groups showcasing their Ukrainian heritage from 2:30 to 4 p.m., and an evening bluegrass concert featuring the acclaimed Ozark Mountain Daredevils from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Festival open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tents are located on the National Mall between 12 and 14th streets. festival.si.edu. Free.
11:45 a.m.: The National Independence Day Parade
Featuring marching bands from across the nation, military drill units, Revolutionary War reenactors, Scout troops, dance troupes, lavishly decorated floats, giant balloons and everything else you love about a parade, the National Independence Day Parade fills Constitution Avenue between the Archives and the Ellipse. There’s little seating — organizers suggest the steps of the Archives as a prime spot — so try to find a shady place to watch the two-hour parade pass. 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Constitution Avenue NW between Seventh and 17th streets. july4thparade.com. Free.
3 p.m.: Capitol grounds open for ‘A Capitol Fourth’
This only-in-Washington event finds crowds gathering on the Capitol’s West Lawn to watch a free outdoor concert that ends with fireworks over the Washington Monument while the National Symphony Orchestra performs. This year’s edition — the 43rd — is hosted by actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and featured acts include R&B stars Boyz II Men, country duo Maddie and Tae, opera star Renée Fleming, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Belinda Carlisle, Tony-winning Broadway stars Ruthie Ann Miles and Adrienne Warren, and the Muppets. The music begins at 8 p.m., but visitors arrive hours earlier to stake out the best spots. Food and drinks are allowed, though not alcohol or glass bottles. All attendees have to pass through metal detectors, and bags, backpacks and coolers will be searched. (A favorite D.C. insider tip: There’s a dress rehearsal for the concert on July 3, which is also open to the public.) 8 to 9:30 p.m. West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth. Free.
9:09 p.m.: The fireworks
The annual fireworks show, which begins at 9:09 p.m., is the climax of Independence Day celebrations. Rockets are launched from the sides of the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool, so much of the wide-open space between the World War II Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial, including Constitution Gardens, is off-limits to the public. Those who want a front-row seat to watch from the memorials, including the Lincoln, Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, as well as the grounds of the Washington Monument, are screened at designated access points, including on the west side of the Memorial Bridge, at 17th Street at the World War II Memorial, on 15th Street and Madison Drive on the east side of the Washington Monument, and at 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue NW. Another access point is located in West Potomac Park, on East Basin Drive between the Jefferson Memorial and Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial, but the National Park Service says this is just for those who want to view the fireworks around the Tidal Basin, and visitors who enter at that location “will not be able to access the National Mall.”
Restrooms, first aid stations and a family reunification area for children who become separated are all available inside the secure area on the National Mall; maps are available on the Park Service website.