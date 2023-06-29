Everything to know about celebrating July Fourth on the National Mall

The annual fireworks show, which begins at 9:09 p.m., is the climax of Independence Day celebrations. Rockets are launched from the sides of the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool, so much of the wide-open space between the World War II Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial, including Constitution Gardens, is off-limits to the public. Those who want a front-row seat to watch from the memorials, including the Lincoln, Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, as well as the grounds of the Washington Monument, are screened at designated access points, including on the west side of the Memorial Bridge, at 17th Street at the World War II Memorial, on 15th Street and Madison Drive on the east side of the Washington Monument, and at 23rd Street and Constitution Avenue NW. Another access point is located in West Potomac Park, on East Basin Drive between the Jefferson Memorial and Franklin D. Roosevelt Memorial, but the National Park Service says this is just for those who want to view the fireworks around the Tidal Basin, and visitors who enter at that location “will not be able to access the National Mall.”