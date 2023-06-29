Where to celebrate July Fourth around D.C. without going downtown

There are actually three parades in Annapolis on July Fourth. The Maritime Republic of Eastport — the self-declared independent peninsula across Spa Creek from downtown — hosts a Kids Parade at 10:30 a.m. at Eastport Elementary School, with prizes for the best-decorated bikes, wagons and strollers. (Sign-up begins at 10 a.m.) The West Annapolis neighborhood also gets an early start with a parade through its streets from 9 to 10 a.m. The main event, though, is the downtown parade with marching bands, classic cars, fire engines and community groups. It starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. and heads down West and Main streets toward the City Dock, where live music awaits. Fireworks are launched from a barge in the harbor at 9:15 p.m. and can be seen all around the dock and in Eastport. Parking can be difficult, so the city offers a shuttle bus from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. See a full schedule at visitannapolis.org. Free.