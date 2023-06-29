Where to celebrate July Fourth around D.C. without going downtown

Want a parade, community celebration or fireworks? This guide has you covered.
Saturday, July 1
Gaithersburg SummerFest at Bohrer Park
The city of Gaithersburg hosts its SummerFest community party at Summit Hall Farm, with its skate park and miniature golf course open during the day before SummerFest begins at 6 p.m., with live music from local cover band Attraction. Blankets and picnics are welcome; food trucks will be on hand; and a beer garden offers refreshments from True Respite, Waredaca and other local breweries. Fireworks begin at about 9:25 p.m. — the city also has a list of alternative fireworks viewing locations, including Gaithersburg High School and City Hall — and are followed by a glow-in-the-dark performance by jugglers, hoopers and stilt walkers wearing LED lights. 6 to 11:30 p.m. 506 S. Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg. gaithersburgmd.gov. Free.
Laurel 4th of July Celebration at Granville Gude Park
Laurel’s 44th 4th of July Celebration starts at 11 a.m. with a parade down Montgomery Avenue and Fourth Streets toward Laurel Lake. It continues at Granville Gude Park with a classic car show (noon to 3:30 p.m.) and a family field day (3 to 5 p.m.), before a concert (5:15 p.m.) and fireworks (around 9:15 p.m.) over the lake. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Most events take place at Granville Gude Park, 8300 Mulberry St., Laurel. laurel4th.org. Free.
Mid-County Sparkles at Albert Einstein High School
Montgomery County Recreation is behind this evening celebration at Albert Einstein High School, which features live music from the Latin pop group Ocho de Bastos and an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band beginning at 6 p.m. and fireworks at about 9:15 p.m. Coolers and picnics are welcome. On-site parking is limited to those with disabilities; free parking is available at Westfield Wheaton, and shuttle buses will run to the event beginning at 5:30 p.m. The county also sponsors fireworks on July Fourth at South Germantown Recreation Park. 6 to 10 p.m. 11135 Newport Mill Rd., Kensington. mocorec.com. Free.
Sunday, July 2
Fairfax Independence Day Evening Show and Fireworks at Fairfax High School
In order to celebrate America for as long as possible, the city of Fairfax stretches its Independence Day celebration over two days. It begins Sunday with the Evening Show and Fireworks at Fairfax High School. A stage is set up on the football field for performances by Latin pop band Ocho de Bastos and the Vienna-Falls Chorus before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Ocho de Bastos returns for another 45-minute set after the light show. Local restaurants and food trucks are featured in a pop-up food court. Overflow parking is available at Woodson High School, with a free shuttle bus to the event. The second part of the festivities is Tuesday’s Independence Day Parade, with floats, marching bands, firetrucks, historical cars, a flyover, balloons and community groups — including, and we swear this is a real thing, the Fairfax Library’s Precision Book Cart Drill Team — marching through Fairfax’s historic district, beginning at 10 a.m. (See the town website for more information.) Evening show: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. 3501 Lion Run, Fairfax. fairfaxva.gov. Free.
Vienna Independence Day Celebration at George C. Yeonas Park
Vienna’s celebration kicks off with kid-friendly games and activities from 4 to 7 p.m., including a performance by the renowned entertainer the Great Zucchini. An Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band kicks off at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:30. A half-dozen food trucks with barbecue, funnel cakes and other treats will be parked at the park. 4 to 10 p.m. 1319 Ross Dr. SW. viennava.gov. Free.
Monday, July 3
Fireworks at the ballpark
This is a big day for baseball fans: The Washington Nationals, Bowie Baysox and Fredericksburg Nationals are all playing at home, and are all hosting postgame fireworks displays. The Nationals offer “Freedom Fireworks” after their 6:05 p.m. matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. nationals.com. The Baysox are hosting fireworks on Saturday, Sunday and Monday as part of the Independence Day Weekend Celebration against the Somerset Patriots, but the Orioles’ Class AA affiliate bills Monday as its “BIGGEST show of the season.” baysox.com. The single-A Fredericksburg Nationals will light up the sky after their 6:05 p.m. tussle against the Salem Red Sox. Of note: The team also offers fireworks on Friday as part of its season-long “Firework Friday” promotion. frednats.com.
Tuesday, July 4
Neighborhood parades
Before we get to fireworks on the Fourth, let’s look at a trio of free parades. The Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade on Barracks Row, led by the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, features politicians, community organizations, dancers, Scouts — even groups of four-legged friends. The parade starts south of the Barracks at 10 a.m. and finishes at the Eastern Market Metro Plaza, where the fun continues. capitolhill4thparade.com.
The Palisades Parade, now in its 57th year, is one of the most democratic of all: If you want to march down MacArthur Boulevard NW, tossing candy to the crowd, all you have to do is show up and get in line on Whitehaven Parkway before the parade kicks off at 11 a.m. The parade features local businesses, politicians and festively dressed neighbors in homemade floats. The final destination is the Palisades Rec Center, for a cookout with hot dogs, live music and a moon bounce. palisadesdc.org.
Takoma Park won’t be hosting fireworks this year, but the town’s parade and evening celebration will go on as usual. The parade features Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) as its grand marshal. Participants include marching bands, church groups, comic villains, a dog drill team, school principals and Cub Scouts, giving it a real community feel. The parade, which begins at Ethan Allen and Carrol avenues, starts at 10 a.m. and lasts about two hours. The festivities reconvene on Maple Avenue at 6 p.m. with a block party featuring live music from the Takoma Park Community Band, the JoGo Project and Yellow Dubmarine; a beer garden; food trucks; and games and activities for children. 10 a.m. to noon and 6 to 9 p.m. takomapark4th.org.
An American Celebration at Mount Vernon
The pre-July Fourth events at George Washington’s estate are sold out, but that’s not the case with the annual American Celebration on the holiday itself. The display of “daytime fireworks” features colorful puffs of smoke exploding over the Potomac River, but the real highlight is a moving naturalization ceremony, with immigrants from around the globe swearing an oath and becoming American citizens. Watch Revolutionary War military drills and an 18th-century magic show, listen to period music, tour the mansion, and meet “General Washington” on his bowling green. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon. mountvernon.org. $13-$26; children ages 5 and younger free.
Annapolis parade and fireworks
There are actually three parades in Annapolis on July Fourth. The Maritime Republic of Eastport — the self-declared independent peninsula across Spa Creek from downtown — hosts a Kids Parade at 10:30 a.m. at Eastport Elementary School, with prizes for the best-decorated bikes, wagons and strollers. (Sign-up begins at 10 a.m.) The West Annapolis neighborhood also gets an early start with a parade through its streets from 9 to 10 a.m. The main event, though, is the downtown parade with marching bands, classic cars, fire engines and community groups. It starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. and heads down West and Main streets toward the City Dock, where live music awaits. Fireworks are launched from a barge in the harbor at 9:15 p.m. and can be seen all around the dock and in Eastport. Parking can be difficult, so the city offers a shuttle bus from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. See a full schedule at visitannapolis.org. Free.
Great Falls Hometown Celebration and fireworks
A steady stream of events take place in Great Falls on July Fourth, starting with a pet-friendly and stroller-friendly 5K fun run and walk at 8 a.m. The focus moves at 8:30 a.m. to the Village Green, where the annual Little Patriots Parade includes prizes for best “Young George Washington” and “Little Liberty” as well as “Best Decorated Wagon” and “Best Curly Hair.” The main parade begins at 10 a.m. with firetrucks, floats, classic cars, horses and dogs. After the parade, the Hometown Festivities on the green include face painting and inflatable slides for kids, and pizza and snow cones for all. Evening festivities take place at Turner Farm, off Springvale Road, with more inflatable slides, a climbing wall and food trucks, with the fireworks display beginning around 9 p.m. A full schedule is available on celebrategreatfalls.org/4th-of-july. Admission to the parade, fun run and other festivities is free; there is a suggested $20 donation per family for the fireworks.
Howard County July 4 Fireworks at the Columbia Lakefront
The annual fireworks show at downtown Columbia’s Lake Kittamaqundi features live music from Holly Montgomery and Sugaray Rayford and a selection of food trucks before the fireworks begin around 9:20 p.m. There is no parking at the lakefront, so look for a free space at the Mall in Columbia. 5 to 10 p.m. 10275 Wincopin Cir., Columbia. howardcountymd.gov. Free.
Leesburg Independence Day Parade, Concert and Fireworks
The American Originals Fife & Drum Corps leads the way in Leesburg, marching from Ida Lee Park through the historic downtown, beginning at 9:45 a.m., stopping for performances of patriotic music along the way. It’s followed at 10 a.m. by the full parade, with marching bands, civic groups and floats that pull out all the stops — after all, the best entry has the winner’s name engraved on the Patriot’s Cup trophy, which is displayed at the town hall. In the evening, the gates at Ida Lee Park open at 6 p.m. for the annual concert. More than a dozen food trucks and vendors serve throughout the evening before the fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., set to patriotic music. A full schedule is available at leesburgva.gov. Free.