Counting the trains coming through the Baltimore station, Phillip Zimmerman figured out which ones sped past his platform and didn’t stop, which ones would kill him immediately if he jumped. It was 1986, and he had just lost everything: career, family, friends and a culture he had pledged his life to — all over one word the U.S. government put on his discharge papers: homosexuality.

“I didn’t ride trains for two years after that day,” said Zimmerman, who chose not to jump after an elderly man saw him and intervened. Now 62, Zimmerman is working to help veterans who have faced the same despair he wrangled with after an acquaintance outed him to commanders.

Thousands of American veterans kicked out of the military still have the word, or one of the many codes within the military that implies that word — in Zimmerman’s case, the number 3630400 — on their official records.

As far as official records show, more than 100,000 veterans like him were discharged — at least 14,000 during the years of the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy — because of who they love, President Biden said in 2021, on the 10-year anniversary of the repeal of that policy.

Health care, home loans, career advancement and GI Bill educations are just some of the things LGBTQ+ veterans lost access to when their DD214s — the papers that prove military service — were labeled with their sexuality. It’s a loss the military hasn’t been able to calculate.

“It took everything I had away from me so when I went out into the world, I was a nobody,” said Zimmerman, a talented military linguist, a kid from a rough neighborhood in Philadelphia recruited by the Navy for his self-taught skills in Arabic and Farsi.

When the Navy summoned him into an office to say his ninth trip on a ship was his last, they didn’t even give him his final paycheck. “I had $109 to my name and that was all the foreign coins I had saved and exchanged.” His dismissal was so sudden, he didn’t have time to grab an inspirational poem by Omar Khayyam pinned above his bunk.

When applying for jobs after he was kicked out, he couldn’t stand the shame of showing his discharge papers, which had a list of his awards and achievements, and also that code. “It wasn’t until 2010 that I would even say I was a veteran.”

Now the director of the Ocean County Veterans Service Bureau in New Jersey, Zimmerman said he was one of 1,544 people ejected similarly in 1986 — a far cry from the military of today, which holds a Pride ceremony inside the Pentagon each June, and posts rainbow flags at recruitment tables.

“Their proud service adds to America’s strength. Their contributions to our national security are powerful,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the start of Pride at the Pentagon this month. “Members of this community have deployed to combat zones around the globe, held high-ranking positions in the Pentagon, and fought and died alongside their teammates.”

Some also endured aggressive investigations into their sex lives — they were followed and interrogated, their bunkmates and friends questioned.

It’s on the Pentagon to reach out to these folks, but it’s been an onerous process. The letters they did send out to veterans five years after “don’t ask, don’t tell” was repealed went to their last known address — information that can be decades old.

“It’s concerning, it is very concerning that veterans who were unfairly discharged under the don’t ask, don’t tell have been facing these challenges to upgrade their discharges, denying them benefits they have earned,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to CBS in February, after their story about these veterans. “It’s something that we definitely are going to look into.”

Many of them simply don’t know that they’re entitled to benefits, and that there are organizations that can help them navigate the confusing Defense Department process to change their discharge status, advocates in this field said.

“It always worries me that we don’t have more of these ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ cases because we know they’re out there,” said Christie Bhageloe, director of the Discharge Upgrade Program at The Veterans Consortium in D.C. She’s closed 11 pro-bono cases and is working on 12 more since she came to the group a little more than a year ago.

Bhageloe said better outreach by the military and training in Veterans Affairs centers are key to addressing some of these injustices. Well-trained staff at VA centers know veterans with those discharges are entitled to benefits. But that’s not always the case in all states. Three of Bhageloe’s most recent clients come from South Carolina, Florida and Texas.

One of them, Amy Lambre, 52, was kicked out of the Navy over a rumor that she had sex with a man and a woman. There was no proof, but it was in 1993, the very beginning of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” era.

“My papers said ‘homosexual conduct,’ which is unreal,” said Lambre, who lives in Texas. “They kicked me out, not knowing anything about me other than I was a 4-0 sailor. I was good, I did my service. But they decided to punish me. I was pretty much homeless. I lost my apartment. I was in despair. I was sick, I was depressed, I was suicidal. I lost my GI Bill, that was the worst of it.”

Through struggles and mental health issues, Lambre got through school, found several careers and lived life as a bisexual woman. But it gnawed at her — everything she lost. And she tried to find help in changing her discharge status.

“When you get started, there are these hurdles left and right. It’s deny, deny, deny,” she said. Eventually, she found Bhageloe and got some help. They’re still fighting for her case, for the education benefits that had to come out of her own pockets years ago.

Relief is owed. When it arrives, the results have been practical and symbolic.

“I remember one man, a doctor, he was in tears,” said Zimmerman, of a client who came to his veterans office to upgrade his discharge status. “He’s had this paper since 1984 and hasn’t shown anybody. ‘Forgive me for crying,’ he said. And I told him: ‘I get it. I get it.'”

He can still recite that Omar Khayyam poem above his bunk:

“Ah Love! could thou and I with Fate conspire,

To grasp this sorry Scheme of Things entire,

Would not we shatter it to bits — and then

Re-mould it nearer to the Heart’s Desire!”

“For every one of these papers I fix,” Zimmerman said, “I feel like I get a piece of my own soul back.”

