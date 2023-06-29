A deep blue county officially raises its Pride flag for the first time

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Krystal Oriadha noticed the Pride flag waving high at the Wayne K. Curry Administration building in Prince George’s County, she felt torn. It was a historic move — one she had championed as the first openly LGBTQ member elected to the county council, among several Pride Month requests. But she had asked for a celebration, some pomp and circumstance — something.

“I felt angry that it was done the way it was done, to bypass acknowledgment of the community,” she said. Still, “we accomplished what we set out to accomplish.”

She attributed the circumstances to red tape. But the issue was symbolic to Oriadha (D-District 7) whose own experiences campaigning in this majority-Black, culturally religious county had shown her that even some residents who supported liberal politics stopped short of supporting LGBTQ people.

For the first time ever, the Prince George’s County Administration building has raised the LGBTQIA+ flag.



This is a bitter sweet moment for me. As an openly bisexual woman, I know that visibility and allyship is incredibly important for our communities. pic.twitter.com/KQfOqTgaCJ — Councilmember Krystal Oriadha (@CouncilmemberKO) June 8, 2023

While deep blue Maryland has often been a vanguard for LGBTQ rights — most recently by expanding access to gender-affirming care for transgender residents on Medicaid — the county’s attitudes have lagged, interviews with county residents and polling results suggest.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks’s administration just this month announced the hiring of the county’s first government liaison to the LGBTQ community — at their request. The Democratic leader has marked Pride, which honors the 1969 riots that galvanized the gay rights movement, every year of her tenure, said Anthony McAuliffe, her deputy communications director. This year, she had even planned to hoist the Pride flag before the council directed it, he said.

Just over a decade ago, nearly 6 in 10 county residents opposed same-sex marriage, according to polls. LGBTQ community leaders say a slow shift toward increasing acceptance here underscores the necessity of inclusion for members of this marginalized community, who especially as youth are more likely to die by suicide or to experience homelessness than heterosexual and cisgender people, among other challenges.

For his part, incoming liaison Antonio Driver said he plans to spend his first 100 days listening to the county’s LGBTQ community and establishing an advisory board.

In crafting his approach, Driver, who founded the nonprofit organization Speak Out, which serves LGBTQ communities of color, will draw from a work history that includes Catholic Charities in D.C., the Village Care Center in New York, and the HIV testing program with the Pittsburgh AIDS Task Force.

“Since this is a new position, we want the LGBTQIA+ community to be involved from the beginning and have their voices and concerns heard and represented,” Driver said in a statement. “My first 100 days will ensure the community has an opportunity for ample input as we develop more long-term goals.”

While Prince George’s lags behind neighboring Montgomery County and D.C. in establishing a formal liaison structure, the visibility of LGBTQ community members has increased in recent years.

In 2021, New Carrollton’s Briana Urbina became the first Latinx queer woman to serve on the city council. Brandon “Ric” Gordon, who identifies as a trans amorous heterosexual man, also won a seat on Greenbelt’s council that year. In February, District 22′s Ashanti F. Martinez (D), who is Afro-Latino and openly gay, joined the statehouse delegation. More recently, Troy Lilly, who is openly gay, was sworn in to serve as mayor of Forest Heights.

Oriadha said she describes herself as the first openly LGBTQ council member because others probably came before her but were less comfortable living out loud — a dynamic some residents say has improved alongside an improving legal and cultural landscape.

Just over a decade ago, when Maryland made history by being among the first states to approve equal marriage rights for gay and lesbian couples through a referendum, some county representatives who voted for the measure said their religious beliefs caused them to hesitate.

A January 2012 poll conducted by The Post as Maryland was headed for the marriage referendum found that 59 percent of Black people in Prince George’s were opposed, while 36 percent said they believed the unions should be legal. At that time, 53 percent of Black residents statewide were opposed.

“As laws have changed, people have become more open,” said Les Henderson, 38, who has lived in the county for about 11 years. “Here in the county, even though we vote blue at the ballot box, we still have a socially conservative kind of attitude.”

Henderson, who identifies as a masculine-of-center lesbian, came to the county to advocate for Marylanders for Marriage Equality, a coalition that played a part in passing marriage equality in the state.

Henderson said she has been heartened by county leaders’ recent efforts to acknowledge LGBTQ people, especially in a place anchored by large churches, where county council meetings begin with prayer and more reserved attitudes are bound to trickle down to various parts of life.

“A lot of people do feel like we’re already Black and we need to strengthen our family unit,” Henderson said. “You’re disrupting the nuclear family. … A lot of Black people, especially in the county, are very religious. Those social conservatisms creep up.”

Religious teachings weighed heavily on Gordon, 40 and a native Prince Georgian, as he came out to his friends and family in 2021 — the year he ran for and won a seat on the Greenbelt city council.

Some loved ones questioned his choice to be open about himself while campaigning for political office, he said, but being himself was the only option. A city like Greenbelt, which has a reparations commission and legacy of interracial marriage whose offspring have become an integral part to the queer community, makes it easier to not hide, he said. He noted that there have been Pride flag raising ceremonies for the past two years there, along with a Pride parade that has increased in attendance.

“I would venture to say Greenbelt was one of the municipalities that led the way for the county to say ‘Hey! You know what? It’s time,’” he said, adding that Colmar Manor and other municipalities had also raised flags in honor of Pride Month.

Forest Heights also raised a Pride flag this year and last year with a ceremony to boot, said Lilly, who had previously been nervous about being out because he was unsure how he would be received.

But, ultimately, the same faith that generated inner turmoil at times gave him the footing to stand up and honor a truth about himself, he said.

The warmth he has experienced surprised Lilly, 36. And he imagines how things might have been different if he had been able to see a cadre of open LGBTQ politicians as a young boy growing up.

“There would’ve been less heaviness, less self-doubt. For sure,” he said. “I hope that I can be that to other kids who are growing up with some of the same thoughts and feelings I had. A healthy life and a life of service is possible.”

