Fire damages Ristorante Piccolo in Georgetown

More than 100 firefighters battled a fire that broke out Thursday in a backroom of an Italian restaurant in Georgetown, according to the D.C. fire department. The fire at Ristorante Piccolo in the 1000 block of 31st Street NW, south of M Street in the heart of the trendy neighborhood, disrupted lunch; the owner said diners at two tables were forced to leave shortly after being seated.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated and released from a hospital, according to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department. The agency said that the fire was first reported at 12:18 p.m. and that it took nearly four hours to bring under control.

2nd Alarm now dispatched 1000 block 31st St NW. Additional manpower required to relief units engaged in firefighting. Fire appears contained but this remains a difficult & stubborn fire. No reported injuries. 20 units & 100 personnel on scene #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/8Km8sQfPqJ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 29, 2023

At one point, fire commanders sounded a distress call when a ceiling collapsed in the backroom. Officials said later that all firefighters who were in that area were found safe. Firefighters took to neighboring rooftops to douse the building with water.

The restaurant’s owner, Tony Kowkabi, said he first smelled what he thought were burning wires about 11:30 a.m. while sipping coffee before opening for lunch.

“The smell just got stronger,” he said, adding that he went out back and noticed an electrical cable had apparently fallen from a pole located on Blues Alley and landed on the roof of the backroom, which has a bar and can accommodate diners.

Kowkabi said he saw smoke coming from a gutter. He said an employee climbed a ladder with a fire extinguisher, but by then the smoke was too thick, and they called the fire department.

Update 2nd Alarm + 1000 block 31st NW. a defensive exterior attack in progress. 2 firefighters transported with non life threatening injuries. 3 Additional engines requested. Firefighting operations continue. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/Kp0j2GYd6q — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 29, 2023

The fire department said on Twitter that the fire, which it described as “difficult and stubborn,” was contained after about three hours but still continued to burn. They said building’s configuration made reaching some spots difficult.

Authorities said firefighters would remain at the scene into Thursday night.

Kowkabi said most of the damage was confined to the backroom, where firefighters also removed a good part of the roof. A fire department spokesman said the cause remains under investigation.

Kowkabi said he does not know how long the restaurant will be closed. He said he has 30 employees, “and they are frustrated. We want to make sure we get them back to work.”

