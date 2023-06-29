Pr. George’s police aim to tackle summer crime, work with community

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

Nearly a year after Prince George’s County recorded the deadliest month in its history and announced it would enforce a juvenile curfew, officials are determined to tamp down on crime this summer through community engagement and deploying officers in smaller geographic areas. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police Chief Malik Aziz emphasized relying on intelligence and data to assist officers but also highlighted the necessity of community partnership and listening to young people about resources they need with the goal of having “a comprehensive public safety plan” in the county.

“We cannot arrest our way out of a crime problem,” Aziz said.

Aziz said this year’s initiative involves strategically deploying officers in smaller geographical areas where crime occurs, based on police data, to address youth violence, carjacking, illegal guns and other crimes. The chief hopes targeting “hexagon grid” areas roughly 1,000 meters in diameter, coupled with working together with the community can lead to crime reduction.

This time last year, leading into July and August were “our hardest months to police,” Aziz said, pointing to a rise in carjackings and homicides.

“That has given us a great concern to address these challenging months ahead, starting just before this July Fourth weekend,” Aziz said.

Data as of June 24 from Prince George’s County police shows the county has recorded 43 homicides compared with 44 for the same period last year. Overall, property and violent crime, however, is up by 41 percent. The number of stolen vehicle reports went from nearly 1,400 cases last year to almost 3,900 cases for the same period this year, a 179 percent increase.

Juveniles arrested in property crimes between Jan. 1 to June 29 went from 75 in 2022 to 180 this year, a 140 percent increase, according to police data of juvenile arrests made for Prince George’s Police Department cases. Violent crime arrests involving juveniles remain at 159 year-to-date compared with last year.

This past week was especially violent in the county, with at least six people killed since last Thursday. This includes an early Wednesday morning double homicide in the Camp Springs area involving “local rappers,” which resulted in two arrests, Aziz said.

Overall in 2022, however, the number of homicides in Prince George’s County dropped despite remaining high compared with pre-pandemic years. Prince George’s County police investigated at least 103 killings in 2022, about 23 percent fewer than in 2021.

Aziz used three words to describe the focus of this summer’s initiative: community, prevention and enforcement.

Officers will be assigned to specific areas, and will support and contribute to programs like Vision Zero, deploying traffic units to enhance enforcement “to reduce crashes, address car meetups, racing and speeding, car fatalities, and crime,” Aziz said. The department’s Office of Community First will focus on trust building between police and residents, Aziz said, including the Police Athletic Activities League, which has hosted several mentoring and athletic youth programs.

The warmer weather brings its own set of challenges, including more social interactions and boredom, creating “the perfect combination for increased crime in the summer,” said Barry Stanton, the Office of the County Executive’s deputy chief administrative officer for public safety and homeland security.

Last year’s summer violence sparked a juvenile curfew for children under 17, and while it still remains a “vital tool,” it won’t be implemented in a formal way this summer, Aziz said. It will continue to be reevaluated.

“Know where your children are and who they are with,” Stanton said. “There is no reason for a child to be out at three o’clock in the morning … nothing good happens at three o’clock in the morning.”

Stanton said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) has invested in summer employment programs for youth.

For community members, the work to reduce summer crime starts with bridging the gap.

Tamara McKinney, a Prince George’s resident and co-founder of Concerned Citizens for Bail Reform, said she agrees with Aziz that policing is a “50/50 partnership with the community.”

While summer jobs are available, the lack of structured activities and games for children doesn’t help youth who are not engaged, McKinney said. She said bringing free summer camps back to school and opportunities to communities facing financial hardship or lack of transportation could lead to change.

“We have resources, but we’re not reaching the people that we need to reach,” McKinney said.

