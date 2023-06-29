In violent D.C. night, 2 are killed and 5-year-old girl is shot and wounded

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Two people were killed and a 5-year-old girl was shot and injured in three separate shootings Wednesday in Washington, marking yet another violent night in a city struggling with rising crime. The three shootings occurred between 10 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. in Northeast and Southeast. By Thursday, police had yet to identify the victims or make arrests in the shootings.

The young girl was shot in the ankle inside the Barry Farm Recreation Center about 11:40 p.m., soon after a summer basketball tournament had wrapped, police said. Paris Lewbel, D.C. police’s deputy communications director, said the girl had watched a game earlier that night and was playing with other kids when the shots rang out.

Authorities took her to a hospital, where she was being treated for her injuries, according to a police report.

Earlier that night, around 10 p.m., a man was killed in the 1900 block of 16th Street SE. Less than 20 minutes later, in the 700 block of 19th Street NE, a woman was fatally shot, according to police.

There were two other shootings on Wednesday — one in Northeast and one in Southeast — that each left a man wounded.

By midday Thursday, police had not made any arrests in the incidents. A police spokesperson said they did not know if the fatal shootings were connected.

The killings brought the District to 115 homicides so far this year, up 12 percent from the same time last year.

Public safety has been top of mind for officials in Washington this week. On Tuesday night, during a marathon D.C. Council hearing on a legislative proposal from the mayor that would toughen the city’s approach to crime, 15-year-old Jaylin Osborne was fatally shot.

Mashea M. Ashton, the founder and chief executive of Digital Pioneers Academy, a charter school where Jaylin had just completed the eighth grade and which had already lost three other students to gun violence earlier in the academic year, said in a letter to parents that “the city is not safe” and that “it’s clear that right now the city is in a crisis.”

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

