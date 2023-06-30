911 calls with Verizon down in Montgomery, Prince George’s, Charles counties

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Montgomery, Prince George’s and Charles counties are having trouble with 911 calls due to a problem with Verizon’s wireless service, officials said. In a social media message, Montgomery County Emergency Communications said it “is experiencing a Verizon wireless issue.” Residents with Verizon phone plans are asked to call their district police stations.

Officials in Montgomery said, “Verizon is aware and attempting to fix the problem.” No time was given for service restoration.

In Montgomery County, the numbers for local police districts are — Gaithersburg/Rockville, 240-773-6070; Bethesda 240-773-6700; Silver Spring, 240-773-6800; Wheaton, 240-773-5500; Germantown, 240-773-6200 and Gaithersburg/Montgomery, Village 240-773-5700.

Officials in Prince George’s County said only Verizon customers are impacted and in case of emergency people should call 301-352-1215 or use Text to 911.

Prince George’s officials said they’d provide an update “once services have been restored.”

Charles County said on Twitter: “There is a problem with Verizon phones dialing 911. If you have an emergency and have a Verizon phone and 911 doesn’t work please call 301-609-3499. We have reported the problem to Verizon.”

Anna Noakes, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Office of Unified Communication, which runs the District’s 911 center, said officials are monitoring Verizon outages in surrounding jurisdictions, but have not experienced any problems. She said as of 9:45 a.m., 911 calls from Verizon in the District were coming through.

This story will be updated.

Peter Hermann and Jasmine Hilton contributed to this report.

