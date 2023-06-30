Swimming in the Anacostia River will be legal for one day in July

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For more than half a century, it has been illegal to swim in the rivers winding through the District. But next weekend, that ban will be temporarily lifted — for one day, at an appointed place and time — when local agencies host “Splash,” an organized dip into the Anacostia River.

The first authorized swim in the long-polluted waterway comes with a lot of intended symbolism. The July 8 event is both a tribute to the decades of legislative initiatives, infrastructure repairs and long-term clean-up efforts that have gotten the river to this point, while also sending up a flare about the necessary work still ahead.

“In a lot of ways this process has been moving forward for two decades,” said Trey Sherard, the waterway’s riverkeeper, the lead advocate at the Anacostia Riverkeeper, the nonprofit tasked with connecting the river to the community. “There were twenty years of billions of dollars of work to get to this point. We are really seeing the fruit of these major legal and engineering projects.”

On July 8, interested swimmers be able to splash in the river for 20-minute time slots at the Kingman Island Dock near the Benning Road Bridge between noon and 3 p.m. All swimmers must register before the event, and the swim is contingent both on weather and water conditions on the day. Participants must be 18 or older, be comfortable swimming in deep water, and be physically able to climb a ladder in and out of the water.

“This is absolutely a celebratory moment,” Sherard said.

The ban on river swimming goes back to 1971, when high levels of pollution were detected in the Anacostia’s 8.4 miles. Bacteria from human waste — mainly E. coli — was the main danger that led to the swimming ban, Sherard said. For the next decades, the Anacostia’s water quality was the subject of grinding court cases related to the 1972 Clean Water Act.

The end result was a 2005 consent decree between the District, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies. The plan outlined the future steps for clean-up — work that is still ongoing more than a decade later.

The legacy of the pollution also continues to move through the legal system. Last October, then-D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed a lawsuit against a chemical manufacturer over the Anacostia’s alleged contamination by pesticides, and in 2020 the same office secured a $52 million settlement from agriculture giant Monsanto for contamination of the District’s rivers.

“The Anacostia is dirty in a whole lot of ways, but the river is a whole lot less bad now,” the riverkeeper admits. “For swimming, the only thing that really matters is sewage and bacterial contamination. When you clean up sewage, it’s not like you go mop it up.”

The sewage problem on the Anacostia stems from decades of overrun when rainstorms flooded the city’s water system and forced human waste into the river, leading to high bacteria levels. That overflow created a long-term residency for bacteria in the water, even though these bacteria “are not made to live in open water,” Sherard said. “It’s not their home. They like to live in intestines.”

The game changer for the river was the 2018 opening of the Anacostia River Tunnel, which now captures 90 percent of sewage overflow and redirects that water to D.C.'s Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant. Cleaning up to a billion gallons of water a day, the plant is now, thanks to the tunnel, able to capture the majority of sewage overflow. Another tunnel is scheduled to open later this year.

“That means that with small to moderate storms, where we used to see overflow, now we don’t,” Sherard said. “It takes a really massive storm now to cause overflow into the Anacostia. And for the last two years now, we’ve seen that the levels of E. coli and other pathogens are pretty low.”

One area with consistent low levels of contamination is the water around the dock at Kingman Island where next Saturday’s Splash event will be held. If weather or water levels scratch the July 8 swim, a rain date is scheduled for July 22.

But regular swims in the Anacostia are likely not going to be legally-sanctioned any time soon. There is still a lot of work needed on the river — work that continues to address past pollution but also make the Anacostia ready for climate changes.

“What we need now is a lot of dredging,” Sherard said. Deepening the river will free up the toxins embedded in the river bottom, he explained.

A deeper channel will also prepare the river for the larger storms many experts believe are beginning to hit the region. Larger storms could create more sewage overflow problems down the line.

“We don’t expect more rainfall, but we expect the same amount of rainfall broken out into fewer but stronger storms,” Sherard added. “That will mean a lot of water hitting the system all at once, and that’s scary.”

Readers interested in participating in the Splash can register online here.

