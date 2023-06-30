Several arrests have been made in separate murder cases in Prince George’s County

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Several people have been arrested and charged in separate homicide cases in Prince George’s County, police said Thursday. In one case, a third suspect has been arrested in connection with a killing that happened earlier in June. Authorities charged Milton Alarcon-Ruiz, 21, of Capitol Heights, with first- and second-degree murder and other charges. He was taken into custody Thursday in New Jersey and will be extradited to Prince George’s County, authorities said.

Alarcon-Ruiz was charged in the June 16 killing of Mynor Galvez Juarez, 29, of Hyattsville. That case began when police responded to the 900 block of Addison Road South in Capitol Heights to check on a man who was later identified as Juarez. He was found on the side of the road with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

The two other suspects who had already been charged in connection with the killing are Otoniel Morales, 34, and Edwin Roque Alarcon, 19. Both men are from Seat Pleasant. Morales is charged with first- and second-degree murder and Alarcon is charged with accessory after the fact. An initial investigation found that Juarez and Morales were involved in a dispute before the slaying.

Advertisement

In another, unrelated homicide, police in Prince George’s County also arrested and charged two people.

Keymonte Day, 24, of the District, and Christopher Jamar Jenkins, 22, of Capitol Heights, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Xavier Matthews, 23, of Temple Hills at a motel in Camp Springs on June 28.

Police said an initial investigation found that the killing involved an attempted robbery at a motel and that Day had conspired with several men to rob Matthews. The incident unfolded when several men came into the motel room where Matthews and Day were staying and tried to rob Matthews, police said. Matthews and another man were shot, police said, while Day and other suspects fled. Another suspect — who was later identified as Karon Moore, 26, of D.C. — was also killed in the incident.

Officials said Day and Jenkins both face first-degree murder and other charges.

Gift this article Gift Article