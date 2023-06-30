Woman stabbed Friday at Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C.

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A woman suffered nonfatal stab wounds about midday Friday at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington, according to a spokesman for the Metro Transit Police. The stabbing occurred on or near an escalator shortly before noon, said Ian Jannetta, the spokesman. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The woman was taken to a hospital. Orange, Silver and Blue line trains were running through the station within the first few minutes of the incident.

Crime this year in the Metro system, as of May, was far above the level of the same time last year, according to Transit Police statistics. The numbers include crimes on buses, trains, in station parking lots and at other Metro facilities.

Robberies were up by more than 125 percent and aggravated assaults by more than 25 percent. In May, a man was killed aboard a train pulling into D.C.’s Waterfront station, and a teenager was fatally shot on a Metro platform in Wheaton, Md.

Inside the Potomac Avenue Metro station in February, a 64-year-old Metro employee was fatally shot when he tried to stop a gunman targeting commuters. Soon after, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced plans to boost police patrols at Metro stations.

Jannetta said Friday that Metro has “boosted patrols” with special police officers at Potomac Avenue.

