Woman stabbed Friday at Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C.

A woman suffered nonfatal stab wounds about midday Friday at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington, according to a spokesman for the Metro Transit Police.
Crime this year in the Metro system, as of May, was far above the level of the same time last year, according to Transit Police statistics. The numbers include crimes on buses, trains, in station parking lots and at other Metro facilities.
Robberies were up by more than 125 percent and aggravated assaults by more than 25 percent. In May, a man was killed aboard a train pulling into D.C.’s Waterfront station, and a teenager was fatally shot on a Metro platform in Wheaton, Md.
Inside the Potomac Avenue Metro station in February, a 64-year-old Metro employee was fatally shot when he tried to stop a gunman targeting commuters. Soon after, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced plans to boost police patrols at Metro stations.
Jannetta said Friday that Metro has “boosted patrols” with special police officers at Potomac Avenue.