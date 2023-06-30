Friday lacked little on weather front

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sometimes a day comes along such as Friday that seems to contain all the attributes and occurrences of an entire season even if they do not occur all the time and everywhere and at once. But in a single summer day, Friday gave us heat, clouds, wind, rain and this year’s special addition to the season, an imported, wildfire-generated haze.

In a gray evening hour we saw more than a third of an inch of soft-seeming summer rain.

It lowered a scenic silvery grille in front of the dim landscape. It helped mitigate drought and it washed away some of the smoke from Canadian wildfires that had corrupted air quality.

Friday became our fourth wettest day in a dry June, and with its 89-degree high, one of our seven warmest days in a cool June.

In spots, the line of late afternoon lightning storms that swept northeastward across the region came in the company of turbulent winds. They uprooted trees in Howard County.

Wind gusting to almost 40 mph and falling rain garnered credit for improving the air quality index in much of the region from an unwelcome orange to more benign and breathable ratings.

