D.C. home buyers’ assistance program is out of funds, officials say

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A run on D.C.’s flagship program for first-time home buyers that set off after the city boosted its maximum benefits to blunt the pain of rising interest rates, housing costs and inflation has maxed out the fund’s capacity, applicants learned this week. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The program’s remaining dollars are spoken for through the end of the budget year — limiting the reach of an initiative that is key to the efforts of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to lift low- to moderate-income residents into homeownership. While it is not uncommon for the funds to dwindle toward the end of the cycle, officials with the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development said that challenge typically crops up much later in the year.

“The demand was so much greater this year with the change,” DHCD Director Colleen Green said. “Given the economy, given the [budget] pinch, given the increase, it’s just a perfect storm, so we had to pause it. We did everything we could.”

Advertisement

Interest ticked up in the Home Purchase Assistance Program, which offers a low-interest loan to qualified home buyers and allows them to defer repayment for up to five years, when Bowser in August announced enhanced benefits to counter a challenging real estate market. First-time home buyers could qualify for up to $202,000 in gap financing and down payment assistance, up from $80,000 in prior years, and up to $4,000 in closing cost subsidies under the revamp, she said.

It was not immediately clear how many potential homeowners will be impacted by the lapse in funding, which was first reported by WAMU. About 700 people — including some holdovers from fiscal 2022 — hold notices of eligibility for the program this fiscal year, housing officials said. With the notice in hand, a ratified sales contract and a closing date confirmed by a program administrator, people should still receive promised funds, according to DHCD’s website.

The news has left some housing advocates concerned about the future of a program that, while imperfect, directly combats inequities for people systematically locked out of a notoriously challenging housing market. A report to the D.C. Council from DCHD this year showed that 61 percent of program borrowers were women in fiscal 2022 and nearly 75 percent of borrowers were Black.

Advertisement

Past program participants have said the length of the process and some requirements, such as having an approved home inspection, can be disadvantageous in a competitive housing market where some buyers can get faster financing or pay in cash.

Even those who wish to hold the program accountable have pushed for its expansion — something DCHD officials achieved this fiscal year, said Green, who became director in January. The agency typically must move money around to keep pace with HPAP’s demand, but this round saw the program’s $26 million budget swell to an unprecedented $67 million, Green said.

Families have closed on 460 homes through the program so far this year, up from 300 or so closures in previous fiscal years, Green said. But the extra funds still weren’t enough.

And some of the $26.3 million budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year might already be spoken for, as applicants with valid eligibility notices who are locked out this year will be considered when more funds are available — no earlier than Oct. 1. Participants whose year-long notices were set to expire before Oct. 1 will be extended through Dec. 31, according to DCHD. Meanwhile, Green said the agency is already working on how to “stretch the dollars to the best of our ability” in the next fiscal year.

Advertisement

She encouraged program hopefuls seeking to close on houses this summer to consider other options, including credit unions and other sources of potential down payment assistance; negotiating with the seller to lower the price or even to hold the property until the new fiscal year, when more money will be available; and to seek help from the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which offers mortgage programs to help new homeowners.

“I know that HPAP is sort of the program that people think of first and foremost, but there are other opportunities,” Green said. “Don’t stop. Go to those other opportunities.”

The Rev. Graylan Hagler, who years ago co-founded NACA and was co-chair of Bowser’s Black Homeownership Strike Force, said NACA welcomes those seeking help with open arms. Hagler said he has encouraged city leaders to consider working more closely with NACA to buy down interest rates — which he said would make the housing market more affordable while allowing HPAP dollars to stretch further — an idea that he says has not gained traction.

Advertisement

“Nobody seems to understand you could take public dollars and merge that with private dollars to make the programs stronger,” he said.

Eliana Golding at the DC Fiscal Policy Institute, which has advocated for a greater increase in HPAP funding, said the program is crucial and must strive for greater consistency.

“[HPAP] has been a target of criticism at times for a lack of transparency and the difficulty of the application process, and how slow it moves,” Golding said. “And also because of situations like this one: There’s no guarantee money will be there when you go to close. That has a huge impact on a group of buyers who don’t have inherited wealth and accrued cash on hand for a down payment — which carries on existing inequities.”

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, 253 people applied for HPAP and 70 applicants closed on homes, according to a report submitted this year to the D.C. Council; the program distributed more than $9.5 million in funds in that time frame.

Advertisement

“Having a program that is accessible to people who have been historically excluded is great, but it feels upsetting to announce a program with great pomp and circumstance, then let some people down who were looking forward to that opportunity,” Golding added.

The city is wrestling with acute challenges, noted Stephen Glaude, president and CEO of the advocacy group Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development, an advocacy group that aims to make housing more accessible. District leaders must shoulder a projected decline in revenue fueled by the diminishing value of large office properties in downtown D.C. — financial challenges that arose in recent months as lawmakers formulated the city’s budget.

At least the increased demand for the program could be a sign that more District residents believe buying a home is within reach, he said.

“This speaks to the appetite residents have to own in the District and the ability of community-based organizations that prepare people for homeownership — they’re performing assertively as well,” he said. “I want to be confident that the mayor and the council will pay attention to this, whether it is allocating more money next year or repurposing more money.”

Gift this article Gift Article