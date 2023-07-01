Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If it weren’t for affirmative action, I wouldn’t be writing this column. A person could argue that I somehow would have found my way into journalism and to The Washington Post and onto the page or screen in front you even if my life had gone in a different direction after high school.

That person would be wrong. That person would not know what I know: what my life looked like on the day I filled out an application to Stanford University.

That day, I was sitting in a classroom in a crowded high school on the Southside of San Antonio. Lockers that stretched along the hallways were held shut by ropes because the staff didn’t trust what students might store in them. None of us blamed them. We all had witnessed violence and knew students who carried weapons and drugs. Some of my friends were among them.

When you attend schools where poverty and violence are a given, you learn early that people don’t fit cleanly into categories of good or bad, law-abiding or lawbreaking. Trauma, circumstance and pressure can push people across those lines over and over again. I have shared with you in previous columns that when I was in middle school, gang members shot up a birthday party, killing one of my classmates and injuring other students and their parents.

What I didn’t share with you is that when I entered high school — the same one that some of the perpetrators of that shooting had attended — I felt hopeless to the point of self-destruction. I didn’t think it mattered how hard I worked or how much I learned, so I stopped trying for a while. Then, my sophomore year, a teacher helped me to start caring again. By my senior year, I had a perfect GPA, solid test scores and a résumé filled with extracurricular activities, including some that kept me at school long after the custodial staff went home.

Even so, no one within the school was encouraging my classmates or me to apply to out-of-state colleges. A school counselor even tried to discourage it. When I asked her for vouchers to help me cover the cost of the applications, she shared with me stories about students who dropped out of universities because they grew homesick, were sexually harassed or realized that they couldn’t cut it. She made me agree to apply to a local school before she would give me any vouchers.

It took years and distance before I realized she probably thought she was helping me. I was a Latina whose parents hadn’t graduated from college, and I was telling her I wanted to apply to Harvard, Columbia and Dartmouth. She probably thought she was softening my fall.

The only reason I didn’t let her doubts become my doubts is that I had seen up-close proof that a student from my high school could make it at those types of schools. My older sister had pushed past everyone’s skepticism before me and, to my family’s surprise, went to Stanford. She made me promise I would at least apply.

To get the application, I had to walk back into that counselor’s office. I watched her dig through a cabinet for a while, and just when I thought she wasn’t going to find one, she handed me a packet of papers. I felt relief until I looked down. On every page appeared the word “sample.”

Why am I sharing this with you?

I am telling you this for the same reason that many Black and Brown people have been sharing how affirmative action benefited them — so you see us, so you understand why the Supreme Court’s ruling that colleges cannot consider race in admissions feels so personal. It doesn’t only stand to keep people who share our experiences out of educational spaces where they’re underrepresented. It also stands to keep them out of the spaces that those schools open up to them.

We are sharing our stories not because it benefits us but because we know that there are versions of us in school right now who have been working hard to change their circumstances and feel discarded by the court’s decision.

“Today, my heart breaks for the millionth time for brown youth who saw education as a ticket out of poverty and will feel like this is the end,” Gianna Nino-Tapias, a fourth-year medical student at Stanford, wrote after the court’s decision.

She also shared her experience: “When I got into Stanford the first time, my high school classmates told me it was because I was brown to my face in our calculus class. But they didn’t take into account that I begged my mom for an old SAT blue book at a thrift store — that was my test prep … That we rode public transportation to my SAT because we didn’t have another way to get there. That I faced many other challenges, hardships that were not seen outright.”

In 2019, after the FBI announced it was investigating a college entrance scheme in which celebrities paid to get their children spots at elite institutions, I wrote a column that ran under this headline: “Now that we see what stealing a college slot really looks like, can we stop making students of color feel like frauds?”

In it, I wrote, “For so long, people of color who have attended elite schools in this country have felt the need to prove that they deserved to be there. They have accepted that no matter their grades or SAT scores, people will look at them as affirmative action recipients and talk about them, sometimes to their faces, as tokens.”

“Token” is a word that sounds the same as it feels — spit out. And when I was in college, the phrase “affirmative action” carried such negative connotations that it would have felt shameful to claim it. But I knew from talking with my peers that their applications had been stronger than mine. Their standardized test scores were higher than mine, they had taken AP tests I hadn’t, and they had participated (and excelled in impressive ways) in activities that weren’t even offered at my school. That can make a student insecure, and I was no exception. It took me a while to see that didn’t make me undeserving of my spot. It just meant I had to work harder to catch up.

What so many people fail to understand about affirmative action is that it doesn’t give less-worthy students an advantage over more-worthy ones. It simply broadens the definition of worth.

I think that now more than ever it’s important that those of us who have benefited from affirmative action do not stay quiet. If we, as a country, are going to start making needed changes that will allow students to not have to find loopholes in their admission applications to get into selective colleges, we need to have honest conversations about our broken educational system and the people we aren’t seeing in the spaces around us.

I started this piece by saying that I would not have this column if it weren’t for affirmative action. I say that not because it took having Stanford on my résumé for me to get a job at The Post, although I’m sure it helped. I say that because at 18, I didn’t even know to strive for that job. It was so far from a possibility that it wasn’t even a dream.

It took me filling out that “sample” application, and an admissions officer being able to consider the totality of my circumstances, for me to even start walking in that direction.

