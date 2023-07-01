First day of second half of year matched summer image

Saturday, the first day of the year’s second half, adhered to what we expect of July 1 in Washington, creating some wet spectacle, but probably few surprises.
And, our low of 72 degrees compensated, by measuring one degree above the average July 1 low.
With such readings, the average temperature for the entire day, as of 5 p.m., came to 80, matching our average for the date, and perhaps allaying suspicions that all Washington summer days are above average in terms of thermal torment.
Spectacle came from early evening storms, which flooded a few roads here, and toppled many trees there. In Washington, rain seemed to fall with vivid intensity for a time, but it amounted to only about a quarter of an inch.