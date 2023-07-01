First day of second half of year matched summer image

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saturday, the first day of the year’s second half, adhered to what we expect of July 1 in Washington, creating some wet spectacle, but probably few surprises. Our high of 88 degrees fell below the average high for the date, but only by a single degree, and summer may be too relaxed for quibbles.

And, our low of 72 degrees compensated, by measuring one degree above the average July 1 low.

With such readings, the average temperature for the entire day, as of 5 p.m., came to 80, matching our average for the date, and perhaps allaying suspicions that all Washington summer days are above average in terms of thermal torment.

Spectacle came from early evening storms, which flooded a few roads here, and toppled many trees there. In Washington, rain seemed to fall with vivid intensity for a time, but it amounted to only about a quarter of an inch.

