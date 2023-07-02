30 people shot, 2 fatally, at site of Baltimore block party

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thirty people were injured, two fatally, during an overnight shooting in southern Baltimore, police said Sunday. The shooting occurred around 12:35 a.m., acting Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said during a news conference. There was a block party underway at the address, he said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Officers received calls about a shooting at 800 Gretna Court in the Brooklyn neighborhood and arrived to find “multiple victims” with gunshot wounds, Worley said.

An 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital “a short time later,” according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Twenty-eight other victims were taken to or walked into hospitals, police said, adding that three victims were in critical condition early Sunday.

Police are looking for those responsible and their motive, Worley said. Detectives “are going to be here quite a while,” he said, to comb through what he called “an extensive crime scene.”

Advertisement

“This morning, all of Baltimore is grieving for the lives that we lost here,” Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said during the news conference.

Scott called the shooting “a reckless, cowardly act” that “did not have to happen.”

Speaking directly to those responsible, he said, “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took.”

Scott, elected in 2020 with a pledge to reduce gun violence, wrote in an editorial for The Washington Post in January that authorities must work harder and more holistically to tackle gun violence.

“The reality is that one homicide is one too many,” he wrote at the time. “Violence does not exist in a vacuum, and elected officials, advocates, law enforcement leaders and policymakers owe it to our residents to look toward comprehensive, coordinated solutions.”

Gift this article Gift Article