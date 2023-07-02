Police: Woman, two dogs killed in string of carjackings

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A series of armed carjackings that began in Prince George’s County and ended with a shootout in Northeast Washington left a woman and two dogs dead, authorities said Sunday. Police officers responded just after noon to a reported carjacking at Addison Road and Rolling Ridge Drive in Seat Pleasant, Prince George’s County police said at a news conference Sunday.

Police said the carjacker then tried to take a woman’s car in the 8400 block of Central Avenue. As the victim tried to escape, police said, the carjacker shot and killed her.

The carjacker then tried to take a vehicle with three dogs inside, police said, and shot and killed two of the animals.

Police said officers pursued the carjacker to 52nd Street and Sheriff Road NE, where the carjacker tried to take another vehicle.

At that point, a Capitol Heights police officer engaged in gunfire with the carjacker. Neither was wounded, Capitol Heights Police Chief Darryl Morgan said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not released the identities of the suspect or the woman who was killed. Authorities did not provide additional information Sunday evening.

D.C. police Cmdr. Darnel Robinson of the 6th District said District police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

