Local Crime & Public Safety

Truist, Nike, Safeway targeted in small explosions in Northeast D.C.

By
July 2, 2023 at 2:09 p.m. EDT
The D.C. police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating three early-morning explosions that damaged three businesses in Northeast Washington, police said.

The incidents began at 4:30 a.m. at a Truist bank, according to a release, when someone detonated an explosive on the sidewalk outside the building in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE. Minutes later, another explosive was detonated in front of the Nike store in the 700 block of H Street, NE, police said.

Then, around 4:45 a.m., someone threw “a Molotov cocktail style object” at the Safeway grocery store in the 300 block of 40th Street NE, according to the release, which noted that all three establishments were closed and that no injuries were reported.

In each of the incidents a person could be seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.

