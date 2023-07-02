Truist, Nike, Safeway targeted in small explosions in Northeast D.C.

The D.C. police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating three early-morning explosions that damaged three businesses in Northeast Washington, police said.
Then, around 4:45 a.m., someone threw “a Molotov cocktail style object” at the Safeway grocery store in the 300 block of 40th Street NE, according to the release, which noted that all three establishments were closed and that no injuries were reported.
In each of the incidents a person could be seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police said.