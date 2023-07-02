Truist, Nike, Safeway targeted in small explosions in Northeast D.C.

The D.C. police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating three early-morning explosions that damaged three businesses in Northeast Washington, police said.

The incidents began at 4:30 a.m. at a Truist bank, according to a release, when someone detonated an explosive on the sidewalk outside the building in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE. Minutes later, another explosive was detonated in front of the Nike store in the 700 block of H Street, NE, police said.