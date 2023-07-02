Two die in shootings in Southeast, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Two men were killed in Southeast Washington early Saturday in separate shootings within about an hour of each other, according to the D.C. police. Frank Maddox, 27, of Capitol Heights was killed around 12:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road, the police said. He died at the scene, they said. The site is in Anacostia.

The other victim was found about 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Parkland Place, the police said. He too died at the scene, they said. His name was withheld until his relatives could be notified, the police said. The site is in the Congress Heights area.

A second man was shot and wounded in the same incident, according to police. He was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, they said.

Although both are in Southeast, the two shooting sites are about two and a half miles apart; except for their proximity in time, no connection was known Saturday between the incidents, according to Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

