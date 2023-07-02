Sunday helped acquaint us with July

Although Sunday was only the second day of July, the high temperature in Washington, combined with the day’s soggy air and high humidity seemed to be leading us deep into summer and its typical swelter.

For most of the warm part of the afternoon, the mercury lolled about in the middle or upper 80s. But in what seemed a sudden show of thermal aggression, it touched 90 just before 8 p.m. The high for the day was given as 91.