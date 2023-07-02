The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Sunday helped acquaint us with July

Temperatures hit 90, humidity seemed steamy.

July 2, 2023 at 10:28 p.m. EDT
Although Sunday was only the second day of July, the high temperature in Washington, combined with the day’s soggy air and high humidity seemed to be leading us deep into summer and its typical swelter.

For most of the warm part of the afternoon, the mercury lolled about in the middle or upper 80s. But in what seemed a sudden show of thermal aggression, it touched 90 just before 8 p.m. The high for the day was given as 91.

In addition, Sunday’s heat index climbed as high as 100 degrees. A reflection of both heat and humidity, the heat index is often interpreted as a kind of “feels-like” temperature.

Humidity also enters into the calculation of the dew point, a figure that has been linked to comfort. On Sunday, dew points seemed at moments to exceed the levels deemed oppressive, reaching realms some have called miserable.

Although comfort may rely as much on personal physiology as on firm figures, the data seemed to justify second thoughts about staying in town for the long holiday weekend.

