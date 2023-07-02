Sunday helped acquaint us with July

Although Sunday was only the second day of July, the high temperature in Washington, combined with the day’s soggy air and high humidity seemed to be leading us deep into summer and its typical swelter.
In addition, Sunday’s heat index climbed as high as 100 degrees. A reflection of both heat and humidity, the heat index is often interpreted as a kind of “feels-like” temperature.
Humidity also enters into the calculation of the dew point, a figure that has been linked to comfort. On Sunday, dew points seemed at moments to exceed the levels deemed oppressive, reaching realms some have called miserable.
Although comfort may rely as much on personal physiology as on firm figures, the data seemed to justify second thoughts about staying in town for the long holiday weekend.