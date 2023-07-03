At least 3 firearms used in Baltimore shooting that wounded 30, police say

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Police in Baltimore say at least three firearms where used in Sunday’s shooting that killed two people and wounded 28 others, many of them children, at a block party in the Brooklyn neighborhood. They said detectives are still interviewing victims and no arrest has been made as they continue to investigate. Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said authorities “are doing everything to ensure that horrific violence is not repeated in Brooklyn or in any other neighborhood across Baltimore.”

At a news conference Monday, officials said seven people remain hospitalized, four in critical condition. Hospitals across the city treated the injured, many arriving in private vehicles, accompanied by anxious families. MedStar Harbor Hospital, just south of the community, took in many casualties.

Two victims who died have been identified as Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, an 18-year-old whose mother said just graduated from high school and had a college scholarship. Victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, with 15 of them under the age of 17.

The shooting occurred about 12:35 a.m., during a yearly celebration called Brooklyn Day on Gretna Court, a street that loops around low-slung apartment buildings near the southern tip of the city. The Brooklyn Homes apartments are four miles south of the city’s Inner Harbor attraction and sports stadiums.

A reward for information leading to an arrest has grown to $28,000, with contributions from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and Metro Crime Stoppers.

The shootings once again thrust Baltimore into the national spotlight for its violence. The city has struggled with shootings and homicides since Freddie Gray died in police custody in 2015, sparking riots, and prompting the Justice Department to intervene with a consent decree, alleging widespread discriminatory and unconstitutional policing practices.

Baltimore, with a population of 570,000, has topped 300 killings each year since the riots, has one of the nation’s highest per-capita murder rate. The homicide pace as slowed in Baltimore this year. The mayor said homicides are down 20 percent this year.

There have been 340 mass shootings so far in 2023 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as four or more people injured or killed, not including the shooter, and includes many incidents in which no one was killed.

There is no universal definition of mass killing or mass shooting and many organizations define them differently based on the number of people injured or killed, where the shooting takes place and other factors. The parameters used can significantly affect the shooting statistics. The Washington Post in 2022 began defining a mass killing as an event in which four or more people, not including the shooter, have been killed by gunfire.

The shooting in Baltimore is a departure from the violent crime trends recorded nationally across urban areas where data shows violent crime has fallen to its lowest points since the pandemic, according to a database collected and maintained by The Washington Post.

As of July, at least seven people have been killed in the Brooklyn neighborhood. Across Baltimore, statistics show at least 295 people have been injured from shootings through June this year, down slightly from 2022.

John D. Harden contributed to this report.

