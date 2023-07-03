What we know about the Baltimore shooting at a Brooklyn Day block party

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

What happened Two people were killed and 28 were injured during a shooting at a Baltimore block party about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The shooting had more victims than any other in recent memory in a city that has long struggled with gun violence. The motive remains unclear. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The victims The victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, but half were under 18, police said. Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, a recent high school graduate who had a college scholarship, died at the scene, her mother said. Police said the other person killed was 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, who died at a hospital.

Fifteen juveniles — nine female and six male — were wounded and survived, along with 13 adults — eight women and five men, police said Monday after the victims’ ages were confirmed.

First responders transported nine of the victims to the hospital, and another 20 people who had been injured went to hospitals themselves, police said. Three victims were listed in critical condition.

The location

The shooting took place in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore during an annual block party known as Brooklyn Day. It occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

Advertisement

The shooters

At least two people opened fire during the block party, police said. The shooting sent people fleeing in what witnesses described as a chaotic scene. Police have not identified the shooters or announced any arrests.

Useful context

Baltimore has one of the nation’s highest homicide rates and has struggled with near-record gun violence in recent years. So far in 2023, 140 homicides have been reported in the city, which is down from this time last year, according to Baltimore police data.

Nationwide, there have been 340 mass shootings in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are injured or killed, not including the shooter; its tally includes many shootings in which no one was killed.

There is no universal definition of mass killing or mass shooting, and many organizations define them differently based on the number of people injured or killed, where the shooting takes place and other factors. The parameters used can significantly affect shooting statistics. The Washington Post in 2022 began defining a mass killing as an event in which four or more people, not including the shooter, have been killed by gunfire.

Local response

The violence was decried by elected leaders in Baltimore and by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D).

Advertisement

“We want this mass shooting to be treated just as [if] it happened in rural America,” Mayor Brandon Scott (D) said at a news conference Sunday during which he promised accountability for the shooting.

Moore said in a statement that his “heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community.”

“Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation,” Moore said. “The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night.”

Michael Mancuso, the president of the Baltimore Fraternal Order of Police, wrote in an email that there were no officers assigned to the block party and only three on patrol in the Brooklyn area at the time of the shooting. Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said Sunday that the event was unpermitted and therefore not on his radar.

“My job is to investigate, to see what our officers did once we figured out there was a large party,” he said. “If we made mistakes, we will fix them. … But again, we did not know that this event was occurring.”

What we don’t know

Police have not released a motive.

It is unclear how many total people opened fire at the block party and who they are.

Baltimore city leaders have scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.

Gift this article Gift Article