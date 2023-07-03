Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

John Adams thought he knew exactly how future Americans would celebrate the anniversary of our country's historic break from Great Britain: with "pomp, shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations," he wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail, on July 3, 1776.

Was there ever anything more American than sandwiching "guns" between "sports" and "bells"?

U-S-A! U-S-A!

I was curious how Independence Day has been celebrated in these parts over the ensuing years. With a bang, certainly. In 1823, the Washington Gazette reported that “rockets were discharged from the fort at Greenleaf’s Point.” That’s where Fort McNair is now.

July 4 had started with President James Monroe, his Cabinet and prominent citizens assembling in the U.S. Capitol to hear Virginia politician Richard Bland Lee read the Declaration of Independence aloud.

Even so, the Gazette complained that many “principal citizens” skipped the festivities entirely. Public spirit, it editorialized, was at a “low ebb.”

Wrote the Gazette: “This political apathy — this blank in the history of the day, at the seat of government — will cut but a sorry figure in the columns of distant newspapers. We confess, it is reproachful, where the public treasure is so lavishly showered on a host of officeholders, and what is worse, we see no hope of a revival of public spirit, under present circumstances.”

Ouch!

Forty years later, the country was riven by the Civil War. On July 4, 1863, Independence Day in the District began with a procession from City Hall, comprising, the Evening Star wrote, “the Old Defenders of 1812, the Mayor and Council with escort, a brigade of volunteers, carriages with invited guests and the civic societies.” There were bands, too.

Then it was over to the White House for a reading of the Declaration of Independence by L.E. Chittenden, register of the Treasury, and an oration from former New York congressman Hiram Walbridge, “replete with patriotic sentiments and fraught with historical allusions.”

That evening, the sky was fraught with fireworks.

On July 4, 1900, the citizens of Hagerstown, Md., were in for a special treat. In addition to the requisite parade and fireworks, they took possession of a cannon captured during the recent Spanish-American War.

The 6,000-pound cannon — taken from the enemy at the battle of Santiago, Cuba — was awarded to Hagerstown because the city had provided more soldiers to the Spanish-American War than any other of its size in the country. More than 15,000 people watched the dedication in what is now Bloom Park.

By 1900, citizens could celebrate the Fourth of July with their own cannons, made especially for the holiday and sold all over Washington.

As an old-timer explained to an Evening Star reporter in 1937: “They were accessible to any child, irrespective of age, who had the purchase price. They ranged in length from 3 inches to 6 inches and maybe larger. Some were on wheels, others just unencumbered barrels.”

Gunpowder was easily available back then, he explained.

“We’d pour the explosive down the barrel, ram home a wad of paper, place a fuse in the tiny hole, light it and run,” he said. “Some of the detonations were terrific. In those days, from early morning until late evening, intermittent barks of these cannon shattered the day.”

They shattered more than just the day. On July 5, 1900, the Washington Times ran a grim story under the headline “Mishaps of the Fourth.” Such stories were staples in the days after Independence Day, cautionary tales of people such as one Eugene Atkins, who on July 4 held a firecracker in his hand too long.

“His hand was severely burned and lacerated,” wrote the Times. “Two fingers required amputation.”

In 1919, things were a little calmer — over at Walter Reed hospital, anyway. Perhaps the organizers of the festivities there thought cannon fire would not be appreciated by the recuperating soldiers.

There were none of the guns Adams foresaw at Walter Reed that year, but there were plenty of games, amended for the unique participants. Instead of a three-legged race, there was a one-legged race. There was a one-armed race, too, along with races by soldiers using crutches and soldiers using wheelchairs.

There was a parade of patriotically decorated wheelchairs. The highlight of the day must have been the tug of war between nurses at the hospital.

Guns were on the mind of Lyndon B. Johnson on the Fourth of July in 1968. The president used the holiday to urge adoption of his gun control legislation, which included registering and licensing all guns and banning mail order sales of rifles and shotguns.

Such rules, Johnson said that day, “would not deprive any citizen of any freedom that is rightfully his.” Instead, he argued, they would help restore freedoms Americans had lost, such as the freedom to operate stores, banks and businesses without fear of holdups and “the freedom to live in their homes and use the public streets without danger of armed violence.”

Like all the Founding Fathers, John Adams was an immigrant. So was the person who wowed crowds at Washington’s 1982 July Fourth parade: Jhoon Rhee, the Korean American martial artist who introduced taekwondo to the United States.

In 1982 — and again in 1983 — Rhee dressed 229 of his pupils in red, white and blue taekwondo uniforms and arranged them into a human Stars and Stripes, a living embodiment of patriotism.

However you celebrate the Fourth, try to emerge with all your fingers intact.

