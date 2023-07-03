Security photo shows suspect and car being sought in D.C. firebombings

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

D.C. police on Monday released surveillance photos of a hooded suspect and a car that they believe were involved three small firebombings early Sunday outside businesses in the city. The suspect wore dark-colored pants and shoes and a light-colored sweatshirt with the hood up and cinched tight, obscuring the person’s face. The vehicle, police said, was a “gold/champagne color Acura TL.”

“In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public,” police said in a statement. “The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses. There were no reported injuries.”

All the incidents involved explosive devices believed to have been molotov cocktails, police said. They caused relatively minor damages.

In the first, a device exploded about 4:30 a.m. on the sidewalk outside of the ATM at the Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE. The second explosion occurred minutes later on the sidewalk in front of the Nike Store in the 700 block of H Street NE. Then, at 4:45 a.m., “the suspect threw a molotov cocktail-style object” at the Safeway store in the 300 block of 40th Street NE, police said. In each incident, they said, the perpetrator fled in a vehicle.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incidents to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. D.C. police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering rewards totaling $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the bomber.

