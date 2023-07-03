We neared the Fourth with heat, humidity and a full moon

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday, as Washington approached the Fourth, we passed a kind of seasonal milestone, with 90-degree heat and thick humidity enveloping us for a second consecutive day. With Monday’s high of 92 degrees (three above average) coupled with Sunday’s 91, Washington has for the first time all year tasted the thermal intensity of two 90-degree days in succession.

Without such hot pairings, and longer stretches, it may hardly seem summer in our region.

Neither of our back-to-back 90-degree days broke free of the humid blanket that enveloped us. For long hours Monday, gray clouds seemed to presage rain, and the damp air seemed to enhance the sense of tropic life.

The heat index, sometimes considered a “feels-like” temperature, often climbed to five or six degrees above the thermometer reading.

Heat and humidity may be common around the Fourth, but this year we were also scheduled to see (clouds permitting) the July full moon.

The moon became full Monday and should still be near enough to full on Tuesday so that when it rises post- fireworks, it could be dubbed the Independence Moon.

Gift this article Gift Article