Secret Service investigating suspicious substance found inside White House

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a suspicious substance that was found Sunday evening inside the White House, according to law enforcement authorities. A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance is undergoing testing to determine what it is, and authorities are looking into how it got into the White House. He said the D.C. fire department, which did an initial investigation, determined the substance did not present a threat.

The discovery prompted an elevated security alert and a brief evacuation of the executive mansion, Guglielmi said. He said President Biden was not in the White House at the time. Guglielmi said there is “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the substance entered the White House.

Guglielmi declined to say specifically where in the White House the substance was found or how it was packaged. He said it was found by members of the Uniformed Division of the Secret Service conducting routine rounds through the building.

Vito Maggiolo, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and EMS Department, said only that the agency “provided support to the U.S. Secret Service as they conducted an investigation.”

Gift this article Gift Article